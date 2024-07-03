Army Chief Visits LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited the forward areas of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and visited the Army officers and soldiers deployed there. This is his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the Army Chief.

An Army spokesperson said that the Army chief along with the Area Commander of the Northern Command of the Indian Army visited the forward locations of the White Knight Corps and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control. The Army chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by the Commanders on ground, the Army spokesperson said adding the Army Chief lauded All Ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism andexhorted them to remain steadfast to meet all current and emerging security challenges.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS interacted with the parents of #Bravehearts of #Poonch region who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation. #COAS also met the Veterans & assured them of unwavering support from #IndianArmy.



He also interacted with officials of… pic.twitter.com/qFVgy6mZoj — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 3, 2024

The Army chief also interacted with the parents of the bravehearts of Poonch region who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation, the Army spokesperson said. The Army chief also met the Veterans and assured them of unwavering support from the Indian Army, the Army spokesperson added. The Army Chief also interacted with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and prominent civil dignitaries, and appreciated their synergy and cooperation with Indian Army in maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

Defense officials said that the Army Chief focused on the continuing anti-militancy operations in Poonch and Rajouri district in light of the rising militant attacks in Jammu region.

After interacting with the field commanders, General Dwivedi will reach Jammu 16 Corps Nagrota army base camp were he will interact with army Commanders, top police officers and intelligence officials. The Army chief will fly back to Jammu and leave for Delhi later in the day.

General Upendra Dwivedi has served as the Army commander of the Udhampur headquartered Northern Command that controls all three Army corps in J&K and the Ladakh region.