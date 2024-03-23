Facing Backlash, Army Cancels 'Legal Awareness Seminar' on Uniform Civil Code at Kashmir University

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Facing backlash over its apparently political seminar on Uniform Civil Code, the Indian Army has announced cancellation of the event while citing the election Model Code of Conduct.

The seminar titled 'Navigating Legal Frontiers: Understanding Indian Penal Code 2023 and the Quest for Uniform Civil Code' was scheduled at the Kashmir University for which Major General PBS Lamba, General Officer Commanding HQ 31 Sub Area had sent invitation letters to print and electronic media in Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference's Vice President, Omar Abdullah, questioned the Indian Army's involvement “in the divisive issue of the uniform civil code and that too in a sensitive area like Kashmir” on Saturday.

Omar emphasized that the Indian Army has historically maintained an apolitical and areligious stance, and any deviation from this risks compromising its integrity. He cautioned that the seminar could potentially open the army to accusations of politicization and interference in religious affairs, undermining its fundamental principles.In a detailed post on X, Omar wrote, “Is it appropriate for the Indian Army to get involved in the divisive issue of the uniform civil code and that too in a sensitive area like Kashmir? There is a reason the Indian Army has remained apolitical and areligious. This ill-advised UCC seminar is a threat to both these basic tenets. Going ahead with this risks opening up the army to charges of getting involved in the murky world of politics coupled with interfering in religious matters”.

Echoing Omar's sentiments, Tanvir Sadiq, the Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference, called upon the Election Commission of India to evaluate the appropriateness of the army's engagement in discussions aligned with the BJP's manifesto, particularly while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect. Tanvir highlighted the potential ramifications of the army's involvement in a seminar focused on contentious issues such as the uniform civil code.

Following the backlash, Lt Col MK Sahu, a Srinagar-based spokesperson for the Army said that the event had been canceled owing to election Model Code of Conduct.

The seminar, scheduled to take place on March 26, 2024, at the Kashmir University Auditorium, featured a lineup of speakers including Col Anil Kumar Mor, Altaf Ganderbali (President of Kashmir Jurist), Adv Wangnoo (Patron, Kashmir Jurist), Achal Sethi (Secretary Law, J&K), and Major General PDB Lamba (GOC 31 Sub area). Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, is slated as the chief guest, promising considerable attention.

The seminar agenda included two panel discussions focused on the Uniform Civil Code and the 'Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita' 2023 (Indian Penal Code 2023). However, amidst the anticipation surrounding the event, the National Conference's objections underscore the deep-seated tensions and sensitivities surrounding issues of law, politics, and religion in Kashmir.

