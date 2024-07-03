ETV Bharat / state

Army Averts Major Tragedy In Jammu And Kashmir; Prevents Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims From Plunging Into Gorge

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Army soldiers along with Jammu and Kashmir Police prevented a bus carrying at least 40 pilgrims from plunging into a gorge in Ramban district by stopping the bus placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Indian Army jawans rescued Amarnath yatris after preventing a bus from rolling down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Tuesday July 2, 2024
Indian Army jawans rescued Amarnath yatris after preventing a bus from rolling down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Tuesday July 2, 2024 (Indian Army)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy along the National Highway 44 after preventing a bus carrying pilgrims from plunging into a gorge in Ramban district, an army spokesperson said.

Defence PRO Suneel Bartwal told ETV Bharat that the Indian Army jawans along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into the gorge in Ramban by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle.

He further said that the 40 pilgrims traveling in the bus panicked and started jumping out of the vehicle and in the process injuring themselves. The injured persons include six men, three women and a child .

The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana, the Army spokesperson said.

It is learnt that the bus carrying 'langar' was moving from the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas to Hoshiarpur, Punjab when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to brake failure on Tuesday.

  1. Read more: Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Yatra On 4th Day
  2. Amarnath Yatra 2024: 6461 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir On Day 3

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy along the National Highway 44 after preventing a bus carrying pilgrims from plunging into a gorge in Ramban district, an army spokesperson said.

Defence PRO Suneel Bartwal told ETV Bharat that the Indian Army jawans along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into the gorge in Ramban by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle.

He further said that the 40 pilgrims traveling in the bus panicked and started jumping out of the vehicle and in the process injuring themselves. The injured persons include six men, three women and a child .

The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana, the Army spokesperson said.

It is learnt that the bus carrying 'langar' was moving from the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas to Hoshiarpur, Punjab when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to brake failure on Tuesday.

  1. Read more: Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Yatra On 4th Day
  2. Amarnath Yatra 2024: 6461 Yatris Leave Jammu Base Camp Towards Cave Shrine In Kashmir On Day 3

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMY AMARNATH YATRAINDIAN ARMYAMARNATH YATRA BUS ACCIDENTAMARNATH YATRA 2024AMARNATH YATRA ACCIDENT RAMBAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.