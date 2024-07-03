Army Averts Major Tragedy In Jammu And Kashmir; Prevents Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims From Plunging Into Gorge

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy along the National Highway 44 after preventing a bus carrying pilgrims from plunging into a gorge in Ramban district, an army spokesperson said.

Defence PRO Suneel Bartwal told ETV Bharat that the Indian Army jawans along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into the gorge in Ramban by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle.

He further said that the 40 pilgrims traveling in the bus panicked and started jumping out of the vehicle and in the process injuring themselves. The injured persons include six men, three women and a child .

The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana, the Army spokesperson said.

It is learnt that the bus carrying 'langar' was moving from the Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas to Hoshiarpur, Punjab when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to brake failure on Tuesday.