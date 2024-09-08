Armstrong Murder Case: 10 Accused Detained Under Goondas Act

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As many as 10 accused arrested in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong murder case have been jailed under the Goondas Act. Over two dozen accused have been arrested so far in connection with the July 5 murder of K Armstrong based on the orders given by the Commissioner of Police (CP) on Saturday.

One among those arrested, Thiruvengadam was shot dead in an encounter on Sunday, July 14, near Madhavaram when he allegedly opened fire at the police team that was after him as he was trying to run away while being taken to secure weapons used in killing Armstrong.

On the orders of the CP, 10 accused- Ponnai V Balu (39), D Vinoth (38), S Thirumalai (45), G Arul (32), K Manivannan (25), J Santosh (22), D Selvaraj (49), K Sivasakthi (26), R Vijay (21), and G Gokul (25) have been put behind bars under the Goondas act.

Armstrong's murder on July 5 created headlines after he was brutally hacked to death by a mysterious gang near his house in Perampur. The murder was a "revenge killing" for rowdy Arcot Suresh's murder, Chennai Police said.

After the brutal murder, the opposition parties left no stone unturned and made strong allegations regarding the complete collapse of law and order in the state.

So far, 27 people have been arrested in this case, and more than 300 people have been interrogated. Police are tracing a few famous rowdies, including Ummee Senthil, Seesingh Raja, and Butthurt Appu, who are at large.

Chennai Metropolitan CP said in a presser that the department is almost done investigating 90 per cent of the case and that the charge sheet will be filed in a week. Around 153 people who were involved with the rowdies have been detained under the Goondas Act, the CP added.

What is the Goondas Act? The Goondas Act, also known as the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1982, is a law that allows the state of Tamil Nadu to detain people without a trial for dangerous activities that threaten public order.