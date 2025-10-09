ETV Bharat / state

Arms Smuggling From Nagaland To Bihar: NIA Searches Premises Of Accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at the house of an accused in a 2024 arms smuggling case in Bihar, and recovered several weapons along with other incriminating materials, officials said on Thursday. The searches were conducted on Wednesday in the case related to smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition from Nagaland for circulation across different parts of Bihar, they said.

The seizure from the house of Sandeep Kumar Sinha alias Chhotu Lala in Vaishali district of Bihar included one 9 mm pistol, 18 live cartridges of 9 mm, two pistol magazines, one double-barrel 12-bore gun, 35 live cartridges of 12-bore ammunition and Rs 4.21 lakh in cash, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Sandeep is a close associate of arrested prime accused Vikash Kumar and an active member of the arms trafficking network involved in the case. The case was originally registered by the Bihar police following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition.