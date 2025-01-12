ETV Bharat / state

Arms, IEDs Recovered From Manipur''s Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Districts

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.

Arms, IEDs Recovered From Manipur''s Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Districts
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Imphal: Security forces have recovered seven firearms and explosive materials during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Sunday.

During a search operation in Old Gelmol village under the Churachandpur Police Station limits, seven firearms, including one AK-56 Rifle, and one Chinese-origin hand grenade were recovered, a senior officer said.

Security forces also carried out a search operation in Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal, and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each and one IED with almost 5 kg of weight.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.

Imphal: Security forces have recovered seven firearms and explosive materials during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Sunday.

During a search operation in Old Gelmol village under the Churachandpur Police Station limits, seven firearms, including one AK-56 Rifle, and one Chinese-origin hand grenade were recovered, a senior officer said.

Security forces also carried out a search operation in Govajang area under the Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal, and recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 1 kg each and one IED with almost 5 kg of weight.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURARMS SEIZED IN MANIPURMANIPUR VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.