Porbandar Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia Resigns From Party, Likely to Join BJP

Porbandar (Gujarat): In yet another setback to the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gujarat's Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigned from his post and party on Monday and is likely to join the BJP. The MLA from Porbandar tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar.

The Speaker's office confirmed that Chaudhary has accepted Modhwadia's resignation. With his resignation, the opposition party's strength has reduced to 14 in the 182-member Assembly. Modhwadia sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In his letter, he mentioned that Congress's decision to decline the invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the reason behind his resignation. He further said that the party has failed to assess the sentiments of the people. "I have met scores of people who were offended in the manner in which Congress Party insulted Lord Ram by boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya," the letter reads.

Modhwadia, one of the senior-most and influential opposition leaders of Gujarat, had defeated BJP heavyweight Babu Bokhiria in the Porbandar Assembly constituency in the 2022 elections. Modhwadia was a former Gujarat Congress president and former leader of the Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat unit Congress working president Ambarish Der resigned from the party and said he would join the ruling BJP. Der, former MLA from Rajula constituency, sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Kharge on Monday saying he was quitting all party posts. In a tit for tat approach, the Gujarat Congress expelled him for six years, said party insiders.

According to sources, the main reason for Der leaving the Congress was the party leaders' decision not to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He is also expected to join the BJP.

Read More