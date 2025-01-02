ETV Bharat / state

Arif Mohammad Khan Takes Oath As Bihar Governor

Chief Justice of Patna HC, Justice K Vinod Chandran, administered the oath to Arif Mohammad Khan as governor of Bihar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran administers the oath of office to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran administers the oath of office to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Patna: Arif Mohammad Khan took oath as the governor of Bihar during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran, administered the oath of office to Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, besides other state ministers and dignitaries. Khan succeeded Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed the governor of Kerala.

After arriving in Patna on Monday, Khan told reporters at the airport that he would try to discharge his duties in accordance with the glorious tradition of the state. “I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties under the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” he had said.

