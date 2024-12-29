Arif Mohammad Khan Bids Farewell To Kerala, Set to Assume Office As Bihar Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Arif Mohammad Khan officially stepped down from his position as Governor of Kerala, bidding farewell to the state with heartfelt remarks.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Khan expressed his enduring bond with Kerala, stating that he would maintain a lifelong relationship with the state. "There was no issue with the government, except for the matter concerning the university," he said, adding that he wishes the government well and would always be grateful to Kerala.

The Governor, who delivered his 'good bye' note in Malayalam, will assume office as the Governor of Bihar on January 2, 2024. His note read that though his term as Governor has ended, he will always have a lifelong relationship with Kerala.

Khan, who has served as Kerala Governor since 2019, completed five years in this role on September 5, 2024. His tenure has been marked by controversies and conflicts but, he departed with positive sentiments, saying he is leaving with "only good words."

Notably, Khan’s departure was without an official farewell ceremony from the Kerala state government. The planned farewell event at Raj Bhavan was also cancelled due to the state mourning period following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Rajendra Arlekar, the newly appointed Governor of Kerala, is set to take charge on January 2, 2025. Arlekar, outgoing Bihar Governor is scheduled to reach Kerala on January 1.