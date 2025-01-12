ETV Bharat / state

Arhtiya Shot Dead In Punjab's Tarn Taran, 2 Held

The incident occurred when the commission agent was standing outside his residence in Tarn Taran and was shot by the shooters on a motorcycle.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 6:58 PM IST

Tarn Taran: A 50-year-old commission agent (arhtiya) was shot dead by two assailants in Harike Pattan town in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Sunday, police said. Arhtiyas facilitates the transaction between farmers and buyers.

The incident took place when the agent was standing outside his residence and was shot by the shooters on a motorcycle, officials added. Soon after the incident, when the victim, identified as Ram Gopal, was referred to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ravinder Minhas, said an encounter broke out between the shooters and the police team after they were being chased near the Alipur village. "One of the shooters was shot in the leg, and both the shooters were arrested," the officer added.

Minhas said that the injured assailant was admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital for treatment. During the investigation, the motorcycle and weapons have been recovered from them, he added. Further investigation is underway.

TAGGED:

SHOT DEAD IN PUNJAB COMMISSION AGENT SHOT DEAD SHOT DEAD IN TARN TARAN

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

