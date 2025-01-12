Arhtiya Shot Dead In Punjab's Tarn Taran, 2 Held

Tarn Taran: A 50-year-old commission agent (arhtiya) was shot dead by two assailants in Harike Pattan town in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Sunday, police said. Arhtiyas facilitates the transaction between farmers and buyers.

The incident took place when the agent was standing outside his residence and was shot by the shooters on a motorcycle, officials added. Soon after the incident, when the victim, identified as Ram Gopal, was referred to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ravinder Minhas, said an encounter broke out between the shooters and the police team after they were being chased near the Alipur village. "One of the shooters was shot in the leg, and both the shooters were arrested," the officer added.

Minhas said that the injured assailant was admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital for treatment. During the investigation, the motorcycle and weapons have been recovered from them, he added. Further investigation is underway.