2 Shot Dead, 5 Injured As Argument Over Parking At Wedding Turns Violent In Bihar

A heated argument between two groups over parking vehicles at wedding escalated, following which one side opened fire on the other, resulting in two deaths.

Published : April 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST

Ara: Two persons were shot dead and five others injured after an altercation over parking turned violent at a wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Laharpa village in the Garhani police station area around 9.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

A heated argument between two groups over parking vehicles at a wedding escalated, following which one side opened fire on the other, police said in a statement. "While one person died of bullet injury on the spot, another was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital," they said.

The deceased were identified as Luvkush and Rahul. Five others sustained gunshot wounds and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur, police said. "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem examination," the statement said. Police said they are trying to ascertain the identities of the accused involved in the firing.

