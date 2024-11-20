Altercation Between Rival Candidates In Nashik; Officials Say Voting Unaffected

Nashik: A heated argument took place on Wednesday between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent nominee Sameer Bhujbal over the identity of some voters at a polling centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said. Police and poll authorities later reached the spot, they said, adding the situation was under control and polling was not affected due to the incident.

Kande and Bhujbal as well as their supporters had a heated exchange of words at a polling centre in the Nandgaon assembly constituency after the independent candidate raised objections over the authenticity of some voters in the segment."Verbal clashes erupted between the two candidates in Nandgaon assembly constituency over the identity of voters," Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma said.

"The police and election observers reached the spot immediately and action has been initiated as per the Representation of the People Act," he said. After the police's intervention, one of the candidates left the place, he said. "It is clear that polling officers check the identity of voters and then only allow them to vote," the collector said.

"The incident has not affected the voting in any manner. The voting process is smooth at the polling centre. People should not believe in any rumours and exercise their franchise," Sharma added.