Nitish Kumar Silent On Waqf Bill: Bihar Muslim Leaders Want CM To Stand Up For Community

Patna: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board launched a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill from Patna last Wednesday (March 26).

The move by the Muslim body to launch the agitation through a protest gathering in front of the Bihar Assembly is widely seen as an attempt to exert pressure on Nitish Kumar-led government to take a position against the legislation.

Nitish Kumar, who in the past has maintained a secular image and good relations with the Muslim community, has not made clear his stance on the contentious issue so far. This has aggravated the ties between the Bihar CM and the community.

Maulana Anisur Rahman Qasmi, former secretary of Imarat Sharia Patna and acting president of All India Milli Council, told ETV Bharat that while they are not angry with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they expect him to make his stance on the Waqf bill clear.

"We respect him. We want him to put his view on the Waqf Bill in front of the central government. Nitish Kumar always supported the truth. If he tells the government that this is not right, we hope that this bill will not be passed," Qasmi said.

He added that the AIMPLB expects Kumar to allow them to meet him and discuss the issue. "They will go and tell him why the Muslim organisations are opposing this bill. They are upset with the way the Union Minister from JDU came in support of the bill," he said.

''Nitish Kumar has done a lot of work for Muslims. The Muslim community of the whole country is hoping that he will support the truth. Whatever Chief Minister Nitish Kumar understands, he stands up for it. Muslims do not consider him as their enemy, but some of his leaders are not able to understand this," he said.

National President of Pasmanda Muslim Mahaj and former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar, who was once close to Nitish Kumar, told ETV Bharat that with the boom in real estate business, the "corporate giants have eyes on the Waqf land".

"Waqf land is donated in the name of God. The donated land is used for labourers, widows, women, hospitals and helpless people. This is God's wealth of our religion. Even if the person who donated it wanted, they cannot take the land back. The price of land has increased across the country. Therefore, the corporate world has its eyes on Waqf land," Anwar said.

"The District Magistrate works as a representative of the state and central government. We fear that the government can take over our property in future through the collector," he said. He added that the flaws in the current law can be amended.

Senior journalist Faizan Ahmed said that the anger of the Muslims of Bihar is not with Kumar but with the fact that the JDU did not raise their voice in their favour regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Other political parties Congress, RJD, and SP are openly speaking against this bill. At the same time, some leaders of JDU have also given statements in support of this bill.

Of 243 assembly seats in the Bihar Assembly, the Muslim voters play a decisive role in 47 seats where the community population is 20 to 45 percent. Muslim voters play a decisive role in the 4 districts of Seemanchal of Bihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnia. With the state slated for Assembly elections later this year, political parties are trying to make it an issue.

On Friday, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslims will not forgive Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary for allowing the BJP to attack Shariat with the Waqf Amendment Bill.

“If these four leaders want, they can stop the Bill, but they are allowing the BJP to finish off our mosques and Waqf,” he said.