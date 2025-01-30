Archaeologists Discover Iron Knife In Cuddalore Excavations At 257 Cm Depth

Cuddalore: An iron knife weighing 22.97 grams, measuring 13 cm in length and 2.8 mm in thickness, was found in a broken state during ongoing excavations at Marungur in Cuddalore district. The artefact was unearthed at a depth of 257 cm on January 29 as part of excavations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department, officials said on Thursday.

Excavations are currently underway at multiple sites across Tamil Nadu, including Vembakottai in Virushunagar, Kilnamandi in Tiruvannamalai, Porpanaikottai in Pudukkottai, Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi, Chennanur in Krishnagiri, and Konkal Nagaram in Tirupur, alongside Marungur in Cuddalore.

These efforts have yielded various significant artefacts, like copper coins from the Rajaraja Chola period, round clay chips, green glass needs, roulette potsherds, and copper Anjanak Kol, officials added.

This latest discovery adds to earlier finds of iron arrowheads and nails, further reinforcing evidence of ancient Tamil civilisation's expertise in iron usage. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu highlighted the importance of these findings in a post on X, saying, "A few days after the Chief Minister MK Stalin announced to the world the results of a historically important scientific study on the antiquity of iron, an iron knife weighing 22.97 grams, 13 cm long and 2.8 mm thick has been found in a broken state in the ongoing excavations in the Marungur area of ​​Cuddalore district, at a depth of 257 cm."

Thennarasu emphasised that this find confirmed the technological advancements of ancient Tamils in iron usage, He further noted that Marungur has already yielded evidence from the Rajaraja Chola era, including agate, pearls, glass beads, and roulette pottery, marking it a historically significant archaeological site.

With the discovery of this iron knife, experts believe that the site holds further potential for uncovering crucial insights into Tamil history and civilisation.