Bone Point Tool, Gold Unearthed During Excavations At Pudukottai In Tamil Nadu

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu): A Bone Point, a tool, most likely used for weaving and a piece of gold have been unearthed during an ongoing excavation work at Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The excavations have been going on at various sites since 2023.

Taking to social media handle X, TN Minister of Finance, Environment and Climate Change Thangam Tennarasu wrote: ''pattinum mayirinum parutthi noolinum; kattunun vinaignar kaarugar irukkaiyum'' by Silappathikaram, the earliest epic poem in Tamil, written in the 5th–6th century AD. The verse means the clothes of the ancient Tamils ​​were woven from silk, hair, and cotton. The minister then wrote about the discovery during excavations at Polpanaikottai.

The findings from the excavation site (Twitter)

The tool weighing 7.8 grams, 7.4 cm in length and 1 cm in diameter, was located at a depth of 192-196 cm.

As per archeologists, bone tools may have been used for separating strands of thread during spinning or weaving.

The minister also mentioned in the post that a piece of gold was also found earlier at another site during the excavations. The new findings suggest that the people who lived there led a prosperous life . "These new discoveries which reveal the history of the ancient Tamils have brought great joy,'' the Minister mentioned in his post on Tuesday.

In November 2024, a group of archaeologists had stumbled upon stones dating back to New Stone Age in Tamil Nadu during the third phase of excavation, capping a rich haul of discovery. These 6000-year-old stones used for making jewellery and hunting tools were found in Vembakkottai village located on the northern bank of the Vaippar River in Vembakkottai Taluk of Virudhunager district.

According to the state archaeology department excavation director Ponnusamy, over 2,800 artefacts, including gold and copper coins, broken terracotta figurines, chess pieces, glass beads and circular tokens, were unearthed till November 2024.

The excavations that began on June 18 and are still underway. Earlier, two phases of excavation were conducted at Vijayakarisalkulam site (Vembakootai village) and the artefacts that were found have been displayed at an exhibition.



