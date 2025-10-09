ETV Bharat / state

Araku Coffee Goes Global: Tribals' Pride Wins ‘Changemaker of the Year-2025' Award

Visakhapatnam: 'Araku Coffee', the pride of the Manyam region, has received national recognition as the ‘Changemaker of the Year-2025’. Kalpana Kumari, Managing Director of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), who has been instrumental behind this feat, has attributed the success to years of hard work, planning and perseverance of the officials.

“Coffee, honey, turmeric, tamarind, soaps, sherbet, nannari… There is hardly a product that is not manufactured in Manyam. Yet, earlier, these products were undervalued and sold at low prices due to middlemen exploiting the tribals. After GCC came into the picture in 1956, things began to change. In recent years, we have seen significant improvements in the production and sale of Manyam products, which in turn have enhanced the economic conditions of the tribals,” she said.

Kalpana Kumari, MD of GCC (ETV Bharat)

Sharing her journey, Kumari, originally from Delhi, said, "After completing engineering, I worked briefly as a probationary officer in a private bank before becoming an IAS officer on my fourth attempt. My husband, Mayur Ashok, is also an IAS officer and currently serves as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district. We had a love marriage with the consent of our elders. Both of us are of 2018 batch.”

Coffee Procurement & Marketing Reforms