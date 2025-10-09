Araku Coffee Goes Global: Tribals' Pride Wins ‘Changemaker of the Year-2025' Award
GCC has signed agreements with TRIFED to sell tribal products abroad and set up retail showrooms across India.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: 'Araku Coffee', the pride of the Manyam region, has received national recognition as the ‘Changemaker of the Year-2025’. Kalpana Kumari, Managing Director of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), who has been instrumental behind this feat, has attributed the success to years of hard work, planning and perseverance of the officials.
“Coffee, honey, turmeric, tamarind, soaps, sherbet, nannari… There is hardly a product that is not manufactured in Manyam. Yet, earlier, these products were undervalued and sold at low prices due to middlemen exploiting the tribals. After GCC came into the picture in 1956, things began to change. In recent years, we have seen significant improvements in the production and sale of Manyam products, which in turn have enhanced the economic conditions of the tribals,” she said.
Sharing her journey, Kumari, originally from Delhi, said, "After completing engineering, I worked briefly as a probationary officer in a private bank before becoming an IAS officer on my fourth attempt. My husband, Mayur Ashok, is also an IAS officer and currently serves as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam district. We had a love marriage with the consent of our elders. Both of us are of 2018 batch.”
Coffee Procurement & Marketing Reforms
Since taking charge as GCC MD, Kumari has implemented dynamic pricing for different types of coffee instead of maintaining the same price throughout the year. This was aimed at protecting tribal farmers from exploitation by brokers and private traders, who used to give cash advances and claim the entire produce, she said.
“Whenever farmers brought their produce to GCC, we ensured they received the increased procurement price, even mid-season. It was challenging at first, but we successfully managed the process while also taking care of branding, marketing, and product packaging to meet international standards,” she explained.
In the last year, 135 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras were established under central government schemes. Araku Coffee has already crossed continents, and the first organic coffee crop from Manyam became available earlier this year. Pepper cultivation as an intercrop is providing additional income to tribal farmers, she added.
Global Reach, Future Plans
GCC has signed agreements to sell tribal products abroad and to set up retail showrooms across India in partnership with Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED). Tata has also come forward to brand and market Araku Coffee. Efforts are underway to increase online sales, while organic coffee cultivation currently spans over 6,000 acres, with plans to expand to 10,000 acres next year.
“This recognition is not just for me, but for all the officers and field staff who have worked tirelessly to bring Manyam products to the world stage,” Kumari added.
