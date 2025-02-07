APTDC Launches Four New Bus Packages From Tirupati

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has introduced four new bus packages from Tirupati for tourists.
By availing these packages, tourists can visit Kanipakam, Coimbtore, Mysore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Ooty, Kanyakumari, Arunachalam and Golden Temple. The packages include comfortable travel along with food and accommodation.
Earlier, bus packages were solely for Tirumala Srivari darshan but the tourism department was incurring losses due to cancellation of tickets. To compensate for the losses, APTDC has decided to introduce four bus packages for new routes.
Special bus packages:
- Tirupati – Coimbatore (Every Wednesday): In this four-day trip, the bus will ply from Tirupati to Coimbatore every Wednesday.
- Tirupati – Mysore (Every Wednesday): This too is a four-day trip, where the bus will ply from Tirupati to Mysore every Wednesday.
- Tirupati – Madurai (Every Thursday): In this four-day trip, the bus will ply from Tirupati to Madurai, via Kanyakumari. It will leave Tirupati every Thursday.
- Tirupati – Kanipakam, Golden Temple, Arunachalam (Daily): There will be a daily bus service from Tirupati to Kanipakam, Golden Temple and Arunachalam.
Multi-axle AC Volvo buses with seating capacity of 40 passengers have been arranged for the new routes. People can book their tickets via the APTDC website. For any booking related queries or other details, one can dial 9848007024, 9848850099 and 9848973985.
APTDC officials said that these packages aim to enhance pilgrimage tourism while ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience for devotees.
