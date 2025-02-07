ETV Bharat / state

APTDC Launches Four New Bus Packages From Tirupati

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has introduced four new bus packages from Tirupati for tourists.

By availing these packages, tourists can visit Kanipakam, Coimbtore, Mysore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Ooty, Kanyakumari, Arunachalam and Golden Temple. The packages include comfortable travel along with food and accommodation.

Earlier, bus packages were solely for Tirumala Srivari darshan but the tourism department was incurring losses due to cancellation of tickets. To compensate for the losses, APTDC has decided to introduce four bus packages for new routes.