April 2025 Deadliest In Kashmir Since 2020, Civilian Deaths At 15-Year High

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 37 deaths in terror-related incidents in April this year, the highest in the month during the last five years and the third deadliest since 2010.
As per Jammu and Kashmir Police data, 27 civilians, two personnel from the security forces, seven militants were killed this month. At least 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri horseman were killed in a terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. The attack occurred at the peak of spring tourist season at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.
The April toll is a huge jump from the first quarter of the year. Between January and March, only 13 people were killed in the valley. Three were killed in January including two terrorists and one security force personnel. Similarly, two were killed in February including one civilian and two security forces personnel. In March, four security forces personnel and three terrorists were killed.
J&K Police data on deaths due to terrorism related incidents
April 2010
Incidents:13
Civilians: 0
Security Forces: 5
Terrorists: 24
Unidentified:0
Total: 29
April 2011
Incidents: 14
Civilians: 6
Security Forces:6
Terrorists:6
Unidentified:0
Total: 18
April 2012
Incidents:2
Civilians: 0
Security Forces:1
Terrorists:5
Unidentified:0
Total: 6
April 2013
Incidents:4
Civilians: 1
Security Forces:4
Terrorists:1
Unidentified:0
Total: 6
April 2014
Incidents:10
Civilians: 4
Security Forces:7
Terrorists:8
Unidentified:0
Total:19
April 2015
Incidents:5
Civilians: 0
Security Forces:5
Terrorists:3
Unidentified:0
Total:8
April 2016
Incidents:5
Civilians: 1
Security Forces:0
Terrorists:8
Unidentified:0
Total:9
April 2017
Incidents:10
Civilians: 5
Security Forces:5
Terrorists:8
Unidentified:0
Total:18
April 2018
Incidents:11
Civilians: 16
Security Forces:6
Terrorists:20
Unidentified:0
Total:42
April 2019
Incidents:8
Civilians: 2
Security Forces:2
Terrorists:11
Unidentified:0
Total:15
April 2020
Incidents:17
Civilians: 4
Security Forces:11
Terrorists:29
Unidentified:0
Total:44
April 2021
Incidents:9
Civilians: 1
Security Forces:2
Terrorists:15
Unidentified:0
Total:18
April 2022
Incidents:17
Civilians: 2
Security Forces:5
Terrorists:26
Unidentified:0
Total:33
April 2023
Incidents:2
Civilians: 0
Security Forces:5
Terrorists:0
Unidentified:0
Total:5
April 2024
Incidents:6
Civilians: 3
Security Forces:0
Terrorists:4
Unidentified:0
Total:7
April 2025
Incidents:9
Civilians: 27
Security Forces:2
Terrorists:7
Unidentified:1
Total:37