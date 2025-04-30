April 2025 Deadliest In Kashmir Since 2020, Civilian Deaths At 15-Year High

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 37 deaths in terror-related incidents in April this year, the highest in the month during the last five years and the third deadliest since 2010.

As per Jammu and Kashmir Police data, 27 civilians, two personnel from the security forces, seven militants were killed this month. At least 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri horseman were killed in a terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22. The attack occurred at the peak of spring tourist season at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.



The April toll is a huge jump from the first quarter of the year. Between January and March, only 13 people were killed in the valley. Three were killed in January including two terrorists and one security force personnel. Similarly, two were killed in February including one civilian and two security forces personnel. In March, four security forces personnel and three terrorists were killed.

The spot at Baisaran in Pahalgam where tourists were gunned down by militants on April 22 (ETV Bharat)

With 37 deaths, April, 2025 comes second only to the corresponding months in 2020 and 2018 as far as monthly fatalities are concerned. During April, 2020, 44 people were killed, among them 29 were terrorists, 11 security forces personnel and four civilians. April, 2018 recorded 42 deaths, among them were 20 terrorists, six security forces personnel and 16 civilians.The most striking aspect of the April 2025 figure is the large number of civilian deaths. The 27 civilian fatalities are the largest in any single month since at least 2010. The civilian victims represented almost 73 per cent of all April deaths, a stark departure from past trends when civilians represented a smaller proportion of monthly fatality totals. In comparison, the monthly average of civilian fatalities in April since 2010 has been three to five. April, 2018 had seen 16 civilian fatalities, 11 fewer than April this year

Army personnel at the LoC in Akhnoor (ETV Bharat)

Looking further back, April, 2010 recorded 29 deaths including 24 terrorists and five members of the security forces, but no civilians. April, 2014 recorded 19 deaths, four of which were civilians, seven members of the security forces and eight terrorists. April 2020, the deadliest in absolute terms, recorded four civilian deaths out of 44.

J&K Police data on deaths due to terrorism related incidents



April 2010



Incidents:13

Civilians: 0

Security Forces: 5

Terrorists: 24

Unidentified:0

Total: 29



April 2011



Incidents: 14

Civilians: 6

Security Forces:6

Terrorists:6

Unidentified:0

Total: 18



April 2012



Incidents:2

Civilians: 0

Security Forces:1

Terrorists:5

Unidentified:0

Total: 6



April 2013



Incidents:4

Civilians: 1

Security Forces:4

Terrorists:1

Unidentified:0

Total: 6



April 2014



Incidents:10

Civilians: 4

Security Forces:7

Terrorists:8

Unidentified:0

Total:19



April 2015



Incidents:5

Civilians: 0

Security Forces:5

Terrorists:3

Unidentified:0

Total:8



April 2016



Incidents:5

Civilians: 1

Security Forces:0

Terrorists:8

Unidentified:0

Total:9



April 2017



Incidents:10

Civilians: 5

Security Forces:5

Terrorists:8

Unidentified:0

Total:18



April 2018



Incidents:11

Civilians: 16

Security Forces:6

Terrorists:20

Unidentified:0

Total:42



April 2019



Incidents:8

Civilians: 2

Security Forces:2

Terrorists:11

Unidentified:0

Total:15



April 2020



Incidents:17

Civilians: 4

Security Forces:11

Terrorists:29

Unidentified:0

Total:44



April 2021



Incidents:9

Civilians: 1

Security Forces:2

Terrorists:15

Unidentified:0

Total:18



April 2022



Incidents:17

Civilians: 2

Security Forces:5

Terrorists:26

Unidentified:0

Total:33



April 2023



Incidents:2

Civilians: 0

Security Forces:5

Terrorists:0

Unidentified:0

Total:5



April 2024



Incidents:6

Civilians: 3

Security Forces:0

Terrorists:4

Unidentified:0

Total:7



April 2025



Incidents:9

Civilians: 27

Security Forces:2

Terrorists:7

Unidentified:1

Total:37







