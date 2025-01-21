Appointment Of Chancellors, Administrative Control Of State Varsities Should Be With CM, Says Stalin

Karaikudi: The administration of universities should be under the full control of state governments, which provide necessary infrastructure, and also the power to appoint its chancellors should vest with chief ministers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. In a veiled attack on the Centre and Governor, who is the chancellor of state-run universities, Stalin said the legal battle to restore the state's education rights would continue.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 20 universities spread across the state and the posts of Vice-Chancellors in some universities are lying vacant. The ruling DMK dispensation has been involved in a tussle with the Governor over the appointment of VCs. "The Tamil Nadu government provides the necessary infrastructure for state universities. Should the Chancellor's post be reserved only for someone appointed by the central government? That is our question," Stalin asked after inaugurating the "Thirumathi Lakshmi Valar Tamil" library here.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram established the Tamil library with his own funds of Rs 12 crore in Alagappa University, Karaikudi, in Sivaganga district, on his mother's name. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu occupied the top spot in India with more than 49 per cent in gross enrolment ratio in higher education and this was double the national average. The state was gaining a prestigious position in higher education.

"That is why we are saying that the administration of universities should be under the full control of the state government and the Chancellors should be appointed by the CM who is elected by the people," he said. Stalin stressed that the legal and political battles would continue till the state's educational rights were restored.

The state government looked after every student from school to higher education, established projects, and spent huge funds on creating infrastructure besides paying salaries to staff. Commending Chidambaram for his gesture, Stalin called upon the people to establish libraries or study centres wherever possible and help spread knowledge. He assured to provide 1,000 books to the Tamil library soon.

"I consider Chidambaram as a walking library. He is a treasury of knowledge with deep insight in diverse fields, including politics, history, law, economics, and literature," the Chief Minister said. He appealed to the students to strive to accumulate intellectual wealth. Speaking on the occasion, Chidambaram said his mother inspired and encouraged him to read Tamil and English books at a young age.