Chhattisgarh Couple Shows Entrepreneurial Spirit To Grow Apple Organically In Hot Zone

Bilaspur: Apples are known to be grown in colder climes. But a horticulturist from Chhattisgarh has managed to grow this fruit in the hot zone of Central India. Jadunandan Verma and his wife Vidya’s effort and perseverance have been acknowledged by the government, and they have been rewarded with a national level award besides other recognitions coming their way.

This fruit-growing couple from Malhar village of Masturi block has become a role model for others to follow. The couple related that two years ago they had decided to go in for some innovation as the crops they were growing were not fetching good returns.

"Paddy was no longer remunerative in the context of the effort it required," disclosed Verma.

They started doing some research on the internet, and their search ended on apple. But its production in hot areas was unheard of. But the couple was determined, and they refined their search on YouTube, looking for ways to grow the fruit in hot areas. They also took help from relatives who are agriculturists.

One of them, Hariman Verma, arranged for saplings from Kashmir, and the couple started apple farming. The couple had their doubts about achieving success and was worried about potential losses if the plants did not bear fruit. The concerns were based on the traditional knowledge of apple being a crop normally grown in the cold mountainous regions. It is well known that the traditional varieties of apple require a specified number of chilling hours. However, the new high density varieties have shown the potential of yielding good harvests even in areas at lower heights and warm climates.

These doubts made the couple provide extra care to the crops, and they never lost hope. They resorted to the organic way of horticulture.

Eventually, their effort yielded results after two years when the plants nurtured by them bore fruit. The first harvest of around 60 kg came from 150 plants they had planted. Verma sold the harvest in the market, which got a positive response. This led to the couple deciding to focus on increasing their harvest.

“A single tree can yield up to Rs 2000 worth of crop in the first year of its bearing fruit. The older the plant gets, the greater the yield. It can reach up to Rs 10,000 per tree. We got a lesser yield in the first year, but still I sold my apples for Rs 259 per kg,” Verma disclosed.

He further said that the investment in apples diminishes every successive year. “The input cost on a plant in the first year can go up to Rs 900, but thereafter it comes down to Rs 300,” he explained.

Going in for an organic mode of horticulture has been very convenient for the couple.

“Since organic farming is based on our traditional know-how, all that is required is understanding, whereas the other modern methods of agriculture and horticulture are not easy to follow as there is a lot of use of chemicals,” Verma related.

The government has been laying emphasis on organic farming and cutting down on the use of chemicals, whose long term harmful impacts are getting visible.

The couple’s success story reached Delhi, and the officials from the Department of Horticulture and Forestry visited his orchard. The couple’s name was recommended for the Pradhan Mantri Samman. Verma said that the training and knowledge disseminated by the Agriculture Department at Bilaspur, along with the information on various schemes, have been very helpful. The couple has been growing litchi, paddy and vegetables besides apples.

They were special invitees at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. “This invite justified our effort,” said Vidya. The couple is also growing litchi on their land.

Daneshwar Kaiwart, who is a public representative in the Nagar Panchayat, said, “The entire area is proud of the Verma couple. It is a matter of pride for all of us that this couple has shown the way for farmers’ upliftment.”

The couple said that around 300 apple trees can be grown in one acre of land and they yield multiple harvests. They said that apple farming can change the fortune of farmers. The only thing required is patience.