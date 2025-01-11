ETV Bharat / state

App Developed By State Agency In Kerala Helps Parents To Monitor Academic Journey Of Wards

Thiruvananthapuram: A state-run agency in Kerala has developed an innovative mobile application that empowers parents to actively monitor the academic journey of their children, an official said.

The 'Sampoorna Plus' Mobile App, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), is expected to help parents of 36.44 Lakh students in 12,943 schools in the state. KITE is the technology arm of the Kerala General Education Department.

A recent government order that mandates the use of Sampoorna online management software in all schools, directs to take measures for the enhancement of the software as well, an official statement said here on Saturday.

This app has details like student attendance, academic performance, and evaluation of extracurricular activities which will benefit the teachers, students and parents. The Sampoorna Plus Mobile App, recently launched by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty also has these features, said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of the KITE.