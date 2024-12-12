ETV Bharat / state

Apologise To Lingayats, Suspend Cops Responsible For Lathicharge, BJP Tells Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka BJP MLAs staged a dharna in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday condemning police lathi-charge on protesters from the Panchamasali Lingayat community. ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: Accusing that the Karnataka Congress government is trying to suppress dissent and democratic rights through force, the opposition BJP on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to tender an apology for what it called police brutality on protesters from the Panchamasali community over their demand for reservation under the 2A category.

The BJP legislators led by state unit president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leader in assembly R Ashoka staged a protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar statue near Suvarna Soudha on Thursday and condemned the police lathi-charge on protesters from the Panchamasali Ligayath community on Tuesday evening when they were on their way to lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha.

"The CM must tender an apology to the community and also take action against police officers responsible for the lathi charge," Vijayendra demanded.v "Without the direction from the CM, police would not have resorted to the caning of protesters. This incident shows this government has utter disregard for the democratic rights of the people," he added.

He said if Siddaramaiah had met the protesters as they demanded, the incident would not have happened. But the CM's arrogance escalated the tension, he added.

Describing the police action premeditated, Ashoka demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He also demanded the suspension of the police officer responsible for the lathi charge.