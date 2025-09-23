'Apologise Or Pay Rs 100 Crore:' Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary Slaps Legal Notice On Prashant Kishor
The rural works minister Ashok Choudhary clarified that the alleged 200 crore rupees worth of property cited by Prashant Kishore is a complete lie.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
Patna: The political slugfest between Bihar government's Rural Development Minister Ashok Choudhary and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor has now taken a legal turn.
Choudhary has sent a notice to Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor. He said that if PK does not apologise, criminal action will be initiated against him and a civil suit will be filed for damages of Rs 100 crore.
Choudhary has responded to the allegations against him through a press release. The minister vented his anger at Prashant Kishore for his "baseless and misleading allegations" against him.
He also said that he had filed a defamation case against PK, under which the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Patna, has summoned Kishore to appear on October 17.
The rural works minister clarified that the alleged 200 crore rupees worth of property cited by Prashant Kishore is a complete lie. Choudhary stated that an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of his daughter and Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary.
Prashant Kishore has falsely accused her of having benami property. The JDU minister stated that the property Prashant Kishore mentioned was purchased by his daughter Shambhavi on February 21, 2021, from her legal income and resources. This property is clearly mentioned in her election affidavit. According to him, there is no question of any anonymity in this case.
"Prashant Kishore has neither political integrity nor any vision for public service. He is simply making baseless statements and conspiring to mislead the public with baseless allegations. How can someone whose entire political foundation is based on lies and deception talk about public welfare and protecting their interests?," Chaudhary questioned.
The minister also said that Prashant Kishore falsely claimed in the press conference that banking transactions took place between his wife, Neeta Keskar Chaudhary, and his sister-in-law, Anita Kunal, the wife of Acharya Kishore Kunal.
"This is completely untrue and misleading. He said that by making such fabrications, Prashant Kishore is only misleading the public," he added.
He also stated that he has never had any direct or indirect connection with the activities of the trust mentioned by Prashant Kishor or any other trust. He categorically stated that the law will take its course and the truth will be revealed in court.
On September 19, Prashant Kishore held a press conference and alleged that Ashok Choudhary purchased 23 katthas of land at Bikram in Patna in the name of his PA Yogendra Dutt, in 2021, and later transferred it to his daughter Shambhavi's name.