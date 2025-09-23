ETV Bharat / state

'Apologise Or Pay Rs 100 Crore:' Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary Slaps Legal Notice On Prashant Kishor

Patna: The political slugfest between Bihar government's Rural Development Minister Ashok Choudhary and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor has now taken a legal turn.

Choudhary has sent a notice to Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor. He said that if PK does not apologise, criminal action will be initiated against him and a civil suit will be filed for damages of Rs 100 crore.

Choudhary has responded to the allegations against him through a press release. The minister vented his anger at Prashant Kishore for his "baseless and misleading allegations" against him.

He also said that he had filed a defamation case against PK, under which the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Patna, has summoned Kishore to appear on October 17.

The rural works minister clarified that the alleged 200 crore rupees worth of property cited by Prashant Kishore is a complete lie. Choudhary stated that an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of his daughter and Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary.

Prashant Kishore has falsely accused her of having benami property. The JDU minister stated that the property Prashant Kishore mentioned was purchased by his daughter Shambhavi on February 21, 2021, from her legal income and resources. This property is clearly mentioned in her election affidavit. According to him, there is no question of any anonymity in this case.