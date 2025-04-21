ETV Bharat / state

API Ashwini Bidre Murder Case: Panvel Court Sentences Ex-PI Abhay Kurundkar To Life Imprisonment

Dismissed Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while two of his associates have been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

The Maharashtra Police taking the convict to a local court in Panvel (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

Panvel: A local court on Monday sentenced Abhay Kurundkar, who was convicted in the API Ashwini Birder murder case, to life imprisonment.

Abhay Kurundkar, a former Police Inspector, who was dismissed from service, along with his accomplices Kundan Bhandari and Mahesh Phalnikar, were convicted by the Panvel Sessions Court. While Kurundkar has been sentenced to life imprisonment, Bhandari and Phalnikar have been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.

The court found Abhay Kurundkar guilty of kidnapping, murdering, dismembering the body of police officer Ashwini Bidre with a wood cutter and destroying evidence, while Bhandari and Phalnikar were convicted of destroying evidence.

Since Bhandari and Phalnikar have already completed their sentence in prison, they will be released.

Ashwini Bidre-Gore had been missing from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai since April 15, 2016. Her family had alleged that Kurundkar had made Bidre disappear. Ashwini's family had initially alleged that the police were not cooperating in the investigation. Bidre had been preparing for the competitive examination since 2000. She tied the knot with Raju Gore of Hatkanangle village in 2005. Within a year of marriage, Ashwini passed the competitive examination and got the post of police sub-inspector.

After joining the police force, her first posting was in Pune and then in Sangli. During this time, she met Kurundkar. The two grew close. Later, in 2013, when Bidre got promoted, she came to Ratnagiri. Here too, Kurundkar used to come frequently to meet her.

Ashwini's husband and father came to know about all this. After some time, Bidre went missing, and it was finally revealed that she had been murdered. Phalnikar had confessed to killing Ashwini. Phalnikar had said that Ashwini had been murdered and her body had been cut into pieces using a wood-chopping machine, and these pieces had been thrown into the Vasai creek.

