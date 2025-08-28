Apex Court Asks WBSSC To Publish List Of 'Tainted' Teachers In Seven Days

Kolkata/ New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish the list of 'tainted' candidates in the cash-for-jobs scam.

In the order, the division bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma clarified that the date of the recruitment examination, scheduled to be held on September 7, will remain unchanged.

"The high court had ordered the list of tainted candidates to be published. We did not interfere with it. Still, the list has not been published," the bench observed.

On April 3, the apex court upheld a verdict of the Calcutta High Court cancelling the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by WBSSC.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to keep the examination date unchanged, qualified teachers who lost their jobs have called for a drive at the SSC headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Kolkata's Salt Lake. They have been protesting for a long time, demanding the publication of the tainted candidates' list.

However, state education minister Bratya Basu had said that instead of publishing, the list would be sent to the Education Department.

Suman Biswas, one of the 'untainted' teachers who lost their jobs, said a march will be held at the SSC building on September 1. "The condition of the education workers is terrible. We have called for a march to Bikash Bhavan on September 1. We want to discuss the issue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SSC chairman Siddharth Majumdar to request postponing the examination by three months."

"The exam is being conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court. The SSC chairman said in an affidavit that there are 15,800 qualified teachers. Meanwhile, the top court has ordered the list of tainted teachers to be published within a week. Why will we take the exam after ten years? That is why we have called for the march," he added.

Some job seekers had filed a petition in the top court to change the date of the SSC recruitment exam, after several eligible candidates of the SLST 2016 with 45%-50% marks in undergraduate got a fresh opportunity due to a 10-day extension in the application window following a court order.