APCC President Bhupen Borah Files Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam): Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks regarding the latter's joining of the saffron party.

The Chief Minister has recently made a number of offensive comments against state Congress president Bhupen Borah while speaking with the media. Borah moved the court on Thursday, and a lawsuit has been filed there pertaining to the issue.

The CM's offensive comments about Borah are thought to be detrimental to both his reputation and the party's status, which is why the lawsuit was filed. Borah has denied rumors that he joined the BJP after defecting from the Congress party. The matter is now formally on file with the court.

Prior to In an interview with the press, Borah stated that his attorneys are preparing the necessary paperwork. "The way there is a Modi guarantee, this is the Himanta guarantee," stated Sarma, underlining his certainty regarding Borah's switch to the BJP.

Sarma has made a daring claim about Bhupen Borah's possible 2025 switch from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sarma reiterated his belief in Borah's transition, drawing a comparison between it with the certainty around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Earlier on March 27, The Congress in Assam had alerted that it would take the legal route to counter the repeated claim of CM Sarma that Assam PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah would soon join the ruling BJP.

In an apparent attempt to discredit Sarma's allegation that there had been a "attempt to divert" the voters' attention anytime he or other opposition or Congress leaders brought up the BJP's unfulfilled pledges and assurances in the Assam issue, Borah had declared that he would be launching a defamation suit against Sarma.

“Whenever I raise questions about what happened to ST status promised to the six communities, about the hike in daily wages for tea workers, about dredging the Brahmaputra or building expressways along the banks of the Brahmaputra to solve the problem of erosion/flood, about number of jobs provided, the chief minister has only one answer — Bhupen Borah will soon the BJP,” Borah said.