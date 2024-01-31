Loading...

Nyay Yatra: Assam Congress chief questioned by police in FIR on route deviation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

APCC president Bhupen Borah appears in Jorhat Police Station

APCC president Bhupen Borah was questioned by Assam police on Wednesday after he was booked for alleged route deviation during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat on January 18.

Jorhat (Assam): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah appeared before the police at Jorhat police station on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him for alleged route deviation and creating chaos during the party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat on January 18.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders gathered in front of Jorhat police station in a show of solidarity with Bora. Several Congress leaders including Devvrat Saikia, MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruva were seen outside the police station. A case has been registered against Borah under non-bailable sections in the matter.

The incident occurred on January 18, when the Yatra was going to move ahead on its route, pass through Lahoti, turn at PWD Point and head towards KB Road. But this did not happen and the crowd of Congress supporters went straight to Gar Aali, the centre of the city.

It is alleged that due to no arrangement on this route, a stampede-like situation occurred. Following this the district police administration registered a case against many Congress leaders including Borah under non-bailable sections and an order was issued by the police to Borah to appear at Jorhat police station at 11 am on Wednesday.

Congress workers and supporters of Borah raised anti-government slogans outside the police station when he appeared before police. A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Bora remained in the police station for about three and a half hours. His lawyers were also present with him.

"Jorhat Police behaved well with us and if Borah got entangled in the arrest and legal process, our team was ready to deal with it. He has been ordered to appear in the police station again on February 12," the Congress leader's lawyer said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress Yatra in Bengal: Adhir
  2. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul's car Attacked Near Bengal-Bihar Border
  3. 'Little pressure is exerted, and he makes a U-turn': Rahul Gandhi's first reaction on Nitish Kumar

TAGGED:

Bhupen BorahAPCC President BhupenAssam CongressBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.