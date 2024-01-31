Nyay Yatra: Assam Congress chief questioned by police in FIR on route deviation

Jorhat (Assam): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah appeared before the police at Jorhat police station on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him for alleged route deviation and creating chaos during the party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat on January 18.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders gathered in front of Jorhat police station in a show of solidarity with Bora. Several Congress leaders including Devvrat Saikia, MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruva were seen outside the police station. A case has been registered against Borah under non-bailable sections in the matter.

The incident occurred on January 18, when the Yatra was going to move ahead on its route, pass through Lahoti, turn at PWD Point and head towards KB Road. But this did not happen and the crowd of Congress supporters went straight to Gar Aali, the centre of the city.

It is alleged that due to no arrangement on this route, a stampede-like situation occurred. Following this the district police administration registered a case against many Congress leaders including Borah under non-bailable sections and an order was issued by the police to Borah to appear at Jorhat police station at 11 am on Wednesday.

Congress workers and supporters of Borah raised anti-government slogans outside the police station when he appeared before police. A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Bora remained in the police station for about three and a half hours. His lawyers were also present with him.

"Jorhat Police behaved well with us and if Borah got entangled in the arrest and legal process, our team was ready to deal with it. He has been ordered to appear in the police station again on February 12," the Congress leader's lawyer said.