ETV Bharat / state

AP Youth's Ride To Umling La With Prosthetic Leg Earns Place In 'India Book of Records'

HSBC executive H J Naveen Kumar, from Andhra Pradesh, lost a leg in a 2016 road accident and was confined to bed for two months

Etv Bharat
H J Neveen Kumar lost his leg in 2016 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amravati: It has not been an easy ride since 2016 for H J Neveen Kumar who lost a leg in a road accident. But that could not dampen his indomitable spirit to conquer the Himalayas. The Andhra Pradesh-domiciled youth, an executive of HSBC Bank in Bengaluru, navigated the rugged Himalayan terrains with a prosthetic leg.

Kumar, a resident of Mittamidapalli under the Hindupuram Mandal of Sri Sathyasai district, was confined to beds for two months following the accident.

Following recuperation in July, he realised it was not the end of the world and enrolled himself on a magnetic bike expedition by Hero. Of the 20 co-riders, Kumar was the only one with disability. The group rode 2,361 kilometres for six days to reach Umling La Pass on the Indo-China border -- one of the highest motorable roads in the world.

Kumar with his achievements
Kumar with his achievements (ETV Bharat)

The Indian Book of Records recognised him as the first disabled person to achieve such an extraordinary feat.

"Oxygen levels are very low in Umling La which makes it too difficult to breathe. The temperature will be in the minuses. But I dared. Hero cleansers helped me when a problem occurred. My next goal is to ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," said a jubilant Kumar.

Kumar, who is a national-level shuttler, is training at the Indian Athletic Academy for the Asian Championship in 2026.

Also Read:

  1. From Humble Beginning To 300 Bee Colonies: Kashmir Beekeeper Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story
  2. 'There Is A Ritual To It': India's Vinyl Revival Finds Its Groove

Amravati: It has not been an easy ride since 2016 for H J Neveen Kumar who lost a leg in a road accident. But that could not dampen his indomitable spirit to conquer the Himalayas. The Andhra Pradesh-domiciled youth, an executive of HSBC Bank in Bengaluru, navigated the rugged Himalayan terrains with a prosthetic leg.

Kumar, a resident of Mittamidapalli under the Hindupuram Mandal of Sri Sathyasai district, was confined to beds for two months following the accident.

Following recuperation in July, he realised it was not the end of the world and enrolled himself on a magnetic bike expedition by Hero. Of the 20 co-riders, Kumar was the only one with disability. The group rode 2,361 kilometres for six days to reach Umling La Pass on the Indo-China border -- one of the highest motorable roads in the world.

Kumar with his achievements
Kumar with his achievements (ETV Bharat)

The Indian Book of Records recognised him as the first disabled person to achieve such an extraordinary feat.

"Oxygen levels are very low in Umling La which makes it too difficult to breathe. The temperature will be in the minuses. But I dared. Hero cleansers helped me when a problem occurred. My next goal is to ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," said a jubilant Kumar.

Kumar, who is a national-level shuttler, is training at the Indian Athletic Academy for the Asian Championship in 2026.

Also Read:

  1. From Humble Beginning To 300 Bee Colonies: Kashmir Beekeeper Sania Zehra's Sweet Success Story
  2. 'There Is A Ritual To It': India's Vinyl Revival Finds Its Groove

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UMLING LA PASSINDIAN BOOK OF RECORDSPROSTHETIC LEGHERO BIKE EXPEDITIONDISABLED BIKER MAKES RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.