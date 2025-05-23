ETV Bharat / state

AP Youth Arrested For Impersonating Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s OSD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a youth from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly impersonating the personal secretary and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The accused was remanded on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday.

According to Cyber Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhara Kavitha, 32-year-old Bodumuru Nagaraju, a resident of Narasannapeta and Lakshmi Nagar in Srikakulam district, created a fake email account in the name of the Telangana CM’s OSD using Gmail.

He sent emails and WhatsApp messages to several prominent industrialists and companies, falsely claiming to be the personal secretary of CM Revanth Reddy and soliciting financial assistance, Kavitha said.