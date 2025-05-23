AP Youth Arrested For Impersonating Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s OSD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a youth from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly impersonating the personal secretary and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The accused was remanded on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday.
According to Cyber Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhara Kavitha, 32-year-old Bodumuru Nagaraju, a resident of Narasannapeta and Lakshmi Nagar in Srikakulam district, created a fake email account in the name of the Telangana CM’s OSD using Gmail.
He sent emails and WhatsApp messages to several prominent industrialists and companies, falsely claiming to be the personal secretary of CM Revanth Reddy and soliciting financial assistance, Kavitha said.
Nagaraju allegedly contacted top executives, including Srikrishna Mohan Bollineni, Bollineni Infra Projects Managing Director (MD), Arvind Sanka, Co-founder of Rapido, Srinivas Gupta Verrabomma, Gupta Reality Chairman, Chakradhar, Country Delight MD and entrepreneur Nitin Kaushal, among others, seeking funds under false pretences, the police officer said.
The Cyber Police received multiple complaints against him and registered a case. With the help of technical evidence, he was apprehended in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Hyderabad for further investigation. Bodumuru Nagaraju has 13 cases registered against him in Telangana and 16 in Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, a non-bailable warrant is also pending against him in a case in the 12th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Nampally in Hyderabad.