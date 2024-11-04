AP TET Results 2024 Out: Over 50% Candidates Qualify; Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

Amaravati: The authorities on Monday announced the results of the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) for 2024. About 187,256 candidates out of 368,661 have been declared successful. This means that the overall pass percentage in this exam is 50.47%.
Candidates can check their results and score on the official website of AP TET: aptet.apcfss.in,
Process Of Checking Results
To access results, candidates can these steps:
They should first visit the official website at (aptet.apcfss.in).
The next step is to find the result link on the homepage.
The third step is to log in after clicking on the result link by entering login details.
The fourth and last step is to review and download results and take a printout.
Paper-Wise Marks
Paper-1 (A) was passed by 104,785 of 160,017 candidates, with a passing rate of 65.48%. Paper-1 (B) passed with 767 out of 2,173 applicants.
Helpline Numbers:
In case candidates have any queries or doubts about the results, they can contact these helpline numbers: 9398810958, 9398822554, 8121947387, 9505619127, and 7995649286.
Recruitment Process To Begin Soon
The AP TET 2024 test was held from October 3 to 21, with candidates taking it in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is anticipated to release the job posting for teachers shortly. Candidates can visit apdsc.apcfss.in, to view the relevant details.
Read More