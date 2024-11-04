ETV Bharat / state

AP TET Results 2024 Out: Over 50% Candidates Qualify; Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

Amaravati: The authorities on Monday announced the results of the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) for 2024. About 187,256 candidates out of 368,661 have been declared successful. This means that the overall pass percentage in this exam is 50.47%.

Candidates can check their results and score on the official website of AP TET: aptet.apcfss.in,

Process Of Checking Results

To access results, candidates can these steps:

They should first visit the official website at (aptet.apcfss.in).

The next step is to find the result link on the homepage.

The third step is to log in after clicking on the result link by entering login details.