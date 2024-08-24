24 Students Fall Ill Due to Toxic Gas at Bapatla Kendriya Vidyalaya: JC Subba Rao Visits Affected Pupils

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) : As many as 24 students fell ill due to release of toxic gases in a lab accident that took place at the Bapatla Kendriya Vidyalaya in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. It happened when an experiment was being done by sixth class students in the science lab. The experiment went awry and toxic gases were released.

AP CMO officials inquired about the incident. Bapatla District Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate B. Subbarao visited the affected students.

As a result of the gas release, 24 students who were working in the lab fell ill. They ran out of the lab as they could not breathe. Some of these students fell ill and the teachers shifted them to the Bapatla Government Hospital.

Giving details, science teacher Sujata experimented with chlorophyll acid and lemon salt and showed it to the students. As soon as she went out, some students mixed coffee powder, salt, sugar and sanitizer to the mixture, and suddenly toxic gases came out.

Due to this, the students working in the lab fell ill. The affected students were examined and treated by a team of doctors under the supervision of Hospital Superintendent Siddharth. All the students were discharged except one student, who has a heart problem and is being treated. His condition is now better.