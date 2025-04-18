ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Police Seize Gold Worth Rs 14 Crore in Prodduturu

Prodduturu: Andhra Pradesh Police seized 15 kg of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 14 crore in the state's YSR district, officials said on Thursday. Four individuals have been detained in connection with the case, they added.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle on the bypass road near Proddatur. "The ornaments were found packed in suitcases inside the car and were taken to the police station for further investigation," they added.

According to officials, the seized gold belongs to a Hyderabad-based gold company. "The four individuals had transported 18 kg of gold from Hyderabad to Proddatur, out of which around 3 kg was sold to local traders. The remaining 15 kg was being taken from Proddatur to Tadipatri when the police intercepted the vehicle," they said.