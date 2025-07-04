AP Police Foil Major Terror Attacks After Rayachoti Arrests

Rayachoti (Annamaya District): In a significant breakthrough, Andhra Pradesh Police have foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at executing bomb blasts in three major cities and disrupting railway lines, police officials said. The district police launched search operations following the recent arrests of Abubackar Siddiqui and Mohammed Ali alias Mansoor, who were residing in Rayachoti for over two decades.
On July 1, Abubacker Siddique and Mansoor were arrested in Rayachoti a joint operation by Annamaya district police and the Anti-Terror Squad from Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kurnool Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Koya Praveen, Annamaya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Naidu, stated that maps and documents used for plotting terror attacks on several cities and railway networks were found during searches at the residences of Siddiqui and Mansoor Ali.
During searches on Wednesday, the police said to have found explosives, suitcase bombs, bucket bombs, and IED-making materials.
Andhra Pradesh police are coordinating to bring the terror accused back from Tamil Nadu for further interrogation. “By unearthing this plot, we have averted a potential catastrophe. Investigations are continuing, and more arrests may follow,” said DIG Koya Praveen.
The Octopus special operations team safely defused bombs near the Rayachoti Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office.
"Materials recovered were reportedly sufficient to manufacture 50–60 bombs," said a Police official.
The two arrested are believed to be linked to the banned Al Ummah. "Their ideology aligns with ISIS," officials said.
As per the preliminary investigation, Police sources stated that Abubakar Siddiqui, posing as a saree trader, married a woman from Rayachoti five years ago, while Mansoor Ali married a woman from Galiveedu ten years ago.
Police have also arrested both Saira Banu (Siddiqui's wife) and Shamim (Ali's wife) and produced them before the Rayachoti court on Wednesday, which has remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.
Abubacker was accused in several high-profile terror cases, including the 1995 bomb blast at the office of the Hindu Munnani, Chintadripet, here, parcel bomb explosion that killed T Muthukrishnan, a Hindu right-wing activist in Nagore, the same year, and the 1999 coordinated planting of bombs at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office, Egmore, here, and six other locations including Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Kerala.
He was suspected for his role in the 2011 pipe-bomb planting attempt in Madurai during the Rath Yatra of Advani, the 2012 murder of Dr Arvind Reddy in Vellore, and the 2013 bomb blast near the BJP office at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, police said.
Mohammed Ali, his associate, has been on the run for 26 years, and was said to be involved in the 1999 multiple bomb planting in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Both would be produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded, police said. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More