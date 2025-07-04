ETV Bharat / state

AP Police Foil Major Terror Attacks After Rayachoti Arrests

Rayachoti (Annamaya District): In a significant breakthrough, Andhra Pradesh Police have foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at executing bomb blasts in three major cities and disrupting railway lines, police officials said. The district police launched search operations following the recent arrests of Abubackar Siddiqui and Mohammed Ali alias Mansoor, who were residing in Rayachoti for over two decades.

On July 1, Abubacker Siddique and Mansoor were arrested in Rayachoti a joint operation by Annamaya district police and the Anti-Terror Squad from Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kurnool Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Koya Praveen, Annamaya District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Naidu, stated that maps and documents used for plotting terror attacks on several cities and railway networks were found during searches at the residences of Siddiqui and Mansoor Ali.

During searches on Wednesday, the police said to have found explosives, suitcase bombs, bucket bombs, and IED-making materials.

Andhra Pradesh police are coordinating to bring the terror accused back from Tamil Nadu for further interrogation. “By unearthing this plot, we have averted a potential catastrophe. Investigations are continuing, and more arrests may follow,” said DIG Koya Praveen.

The Octopus special operations team safely defused bombs near the Rayachoti Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office.

"Materials recovered were reportedly sufficient to manufacture 50–60 bombs," said a Police official.