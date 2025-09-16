AP Minor Student Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Hits Her; Case Lodged
On September 10, a Hindi teacher reportedly hit her on the head with a school bag, allegedly as a punishment for misbehaving in the classroom.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
Chittoor: A teacher of a private school in Punganur under the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has been booked for physically assaulting a Class VI student, leading to skull injury. The September 10 incident has left the parents of the victims, as well as other guardians in the locality, concerned about the safety of their offspring in schools.
Police said the female student has been identified as Satvika Nagasri (11), daughter of Hari and Vijetha, of Punganur. On the day of the incident, a Hindi teacher reportedly hit her on the head with a school bag, allegedly as a punishment for misbehaving in the classroom.
Initially, the matter did not appear alarming to the family as Nagasri’s mother, Vijetha, who also works in the same school, assumed it to be a routine disciplinary act and did not pay much attention. However, the situation turned critical in a few days when Nagasri began experiencing persistent headaches and was unable to attend school for three consecutive days.
Concerned about her condition, her parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur. After preliminary examination, doctors there expressed concern and advised them to take Nagasri to Bangalore for advanced medical care.
Accordingly, she was taken to a private hospital in Bangalore, where doctors found from several tests that she had developed a fracture in the skull due to the impact of the blow by the Hindi teacher. Considering her condition as serious, she immediately administered treatment.
Following the confirmation of a skull fracture, Nagasri’s mother, along with other relatives, lodged a formal police complaint against the school management on Monday night. Based on that, a case has been registered, followed by the initiation of an investigation into the matter.
This incident has sparked outrage among parents and the local community alike, raising questions about the methods of discipline resorted to by teachers and the responsibility of school management in ensuring the safety of children. Authorities are likely to take strict action once the investigation progresses further.
