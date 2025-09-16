ETV Bharat / state

AP Minor Student Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Hits Her; Case Lodged

Chittoor: A teacher of a private school in Punganur under the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has been booked for physically assaulting a Class VI student, leading to skull injury. The September 10 incident has left the parents of the victims, as well as other guardians in the locality, concerned about the safety of their offspring in schools.

Police said the female student has been identified as Satvika Nagasri (11), daughter of Hari and Vijetha, of Punganur. On the day of the incident, a Hindi teacher reportedly hit her on the head with a school bag, allegedly as a punishment for misbehaving in the classroom.

Initially, the matter did not appear alarming to the family as Nagasri’s mother, Vijetha, who also works in the same school, assumed it to be a routine disciplinary act and did not pay much attention. However, the situation turned critical in a few days when Nagasri began experiencing persistent headaches and was unable to attend school for three consecutive days.

Concerned about her condition, her parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur. After preliminary examination, doctors there expressed concern and advised them to take Nagasri to Bangalore for advanced medical care.