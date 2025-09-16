AP Liquor Scam: YSRCP Leader Used Funds To Buy Votes In 2024 General Elections, Claims SIT
Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy transferred the money to party candidates through Balaji Kumar Yadav, and personal assistant, Naveen Krishna, from various dens in Hyderabad and Tadepalli.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam has concluded that the YSRCP allegedly spent part of the bribe money to buy votes in the 2024 General Elections. YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy transferred the money to party candidates through his follower, Balaji Kumar Yadav, and personal assistant, Naveen Krishna, from various dens in Hyderabad and Tadepalli, and then moved it to constituencies including Tirupati, Podili, Ongole, and Kavali.
The SIT stated that a total of Rs 200–250 crore was distributed in instalments of Rs 8–9 crore, starting six months before the elections. A second supplementary 69-page charge sheet was filed on Monday, naming Reddy, CH Venkatesh Naidu, Balaji Kumar Yadav and Naveen Krishna for their roles. Key evidence, including call data records and forensic reports, has been submitted to the court.
Shell Companies and Properties
After the YSRCP came to power in 2019, Reddy formed 12 shell companies in the names of his wife, Chevireddy Lakshmi Kantamma, sons Mohit Reddy and Harshit Reddy, and other family members. He created such companies under Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra and CMR Infra to purchase large amounts of real estate, agricultural lands, and plots. The registration value of such properties was significantly lower than the market rates, and some properties remain in Chevireddy's possession. Some lands were also sold to parties, including Aurobindo Pharma.
A huge amount of money was deposited into the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra account until October 2022. Many loans were disbursed and repaid through this company, raising suspicion. Reddy also attempted to set up an iron ore factory in Tanzania, making multiple trips to Tanzania and Zimbabwe with his son Mohit. The SIT has emphasised that these were not ordinary trips but deliberate attempts by the key accused to invest proceeds from liquor bribes abroad.
The SIT charge sheet highlights trips made by Buneti Chanakya, Pranoy Prakash, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Mohit Reddy, and Cherukuru Venkatesh Naidu to Tanzania. In January 2025, Pranoy Prakash, accompanied by geologist Ghorpade Manohar Rao, spent 17 days in Zimbabwe, meeting Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Mohit Reddy, and Venkatesh Naidu.
Secret Operations
Key players in the liquor scam, including Raj Kesireddy, D Vasudeva Reddy, D Satya Prasad, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, Buneti Chanakya, and others, used SIM cards in other people's names with fake documents to conceal their transactions, the SIT said.
During the transfer of liquor money, Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy, YSRCP in-charge of Kavali constituency, frequently contacted Reddy's men. He called Balaji Yadav multiple times on March 11, 2024, to coordinate handovers. Pratapkumar Reddy is also in contact with Krishnamohan Reddy, the OSD of Jagan, and the other accused.
SIT said Reddy is one of the main beneficiaries of the liquor scam, as hundreds of crores reached him six months before the elections. He transferred portions of the money to YSRCP candidates to buy votes. Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) vehicles, including the one allotted to Reddy, were used to ferry the money and logbooks were destroyed to hide the operation.
Dens and Company Partnerships
A den was set up in Flat No. 312 of Landmark Apartments near Tadepalli Palace to store the bribe money, managed by Pranoy Prakash. The SIT is also investigating Bheem Spaces LLP, formed in December 2021 with Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, and Chandrapathi Pradyumna (who fled abroad) as directors.
Marriboyina Kullayappa, father of Balaji Kumar Yadav, purchased lands and plots in 2023–24, despite limited financial means. Investigators believe these purchases were made using the bribe money. The charge sheet details the involvement of Reddy, his associates, and other YSRCP functionaries in storing and distributing the illegal funds to influence the outcome of elections.
