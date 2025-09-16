ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: YSRCP Leader Used Funds To Buy Votes In 2024 General Elections, Claims SIT

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam has concluded that the YSRCP allegedly spent part of the bribe money to buy votes in the 2024 General Elections. YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy transferred the money to party candidates through his follower, Balaji Kumar Yadav, and personal assistant, Naveen Krishna, from various dens in Hyderabad and Tadepalli, and then moved it to constituencies including Tirupati, Podili, Ongole, and Kavali.

The SIT stated that a total of Rs 200–250 crore was distributed in instalments of Rs 8–9 crore, starting six months before the elections. A second supplementary 69-page charge sheet was filed on Monday, naming Reddy, CH Venkatesh Naidu, Balaji Kumar Yadav and Naveen Krishna for their roles. Key evidence, including call data records and forensic reports, has been submitted to the court.

Shell Companies and Properties

After the YSRCP came to power in 2019, Reddy formed 12 shell companies in the names of his wife, Chevireddy Lakshmi Kantamma, sons Mohit Reddy and Harshit Reddy, and other family members. He created such companies under Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra and CMR Infra to purchase large amounts of real estate, agricultural lands, and plots. The registration value of such properties was significantly lower than the market rates, and some properties remain in Chevireddy's possession. Some lands were also sold to parties, including Aurobindo Pharma.

A huge amount of money was deposited into the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra account until October 2022. Many loans were disbursed and repaid through this company, raising suspicion. Reddy also attempted to set up an iron ore factory in Tanzania, making multiple trips to Tanzania and Zimbabwe with his son Mohit. The SIT has emphasised that these were not ordinary trips but deliberate attempts by the key accused to invest proceeds from liquor bribes abroad.

The SIT charge sheet highlights trips made by Buneti Chanakya, Pranoy Prakash, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Mohit Reddy, and Cherukuru Venkatesh Naidu to Tanzania. In January 2025, Pranoy Prakash, accompanied by geologist Ghorpade Manohar Rao, spent 17 days in Zimbabwe, meeting Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Mohit Reddy, and Venkatesh Naidu.