AP Liquor Scam: SIT Probe Reveals Coercion And Bribes For Orders

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has unearthed evidence showing how distilleries were coerced into paying bribes in exchange for liquor supply orders. Persons linked to the then-ruling YSR Congress Party allegedly threatened companies in the name of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to extract payments.
One of the biggest beneficiaries during the YSRCP regime, SNJ Sugars and Products, is now at the centre of this high-profile investigation. According to SIT findings, Buneti Chanakya (Accused No. 8) reportedly contacted SNJ’s CFO, Nallanan Mathappan, in October 2020 and demanded bribes, falsely claiming to be speaking on behalf of the AP CMO. "If you want orders for your liquor brands or wish to receive pending dues, you must cooperate with us," he reportedly warned.
After initially dismissing the threats, SNJ's management soon faced repercussions; liquor supply orders were slashed, and outstanding payments were withheld. When SNJ representatives approached APSBCL MD Vasudeva Reddy, they were told to comply with Chanakya’s demands and “pay bribes like other companies” if they wished to continue operations in Andhra Pradesh.
Political Links And Pressure Tactics
Further investigation revealed that Raj Kesireddy (Accused No. 1) and his associate Chanakya regularly contacted SNJ CMD S.N. Jayamurugan via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and other platforms, demanding bribes. They reportedly claimed to be "highly influential" in the Andhra Pradesh government and "very close to MPs Peddireddy Midhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy."
Under mounting pressure, SNJ agreed to pay bribes, after which their liquor supply orders from APSBCL (Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited) surged significantly. The SIT confirmed that SNJ received supply orders worth ₹2,365.42 crore, with ₹300 crore in bribes allegedly paid to the accused.
Moreover, it has been revealed that Raj Kesireddy took control of Leela Distilleries, a subsidiary of SNJ, through intimidation. Leela Distilleries subsequently secured orders worth ₹453 crore, the proceeds of which were funnelled entirely to Reddy, according to SIT findings.
This revelation marks one of the most serious corruption allegations in the state’s recent history, with investigators continuing to uncover a deep nexus of political influence, extortion, and abuse of power in the liquor trade.
