AP Liquor Scam: SIT Probe Reveals Coercion And Bribes For Orders

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has unearthed evidence showing how distilleries were coerced into paying bribes in exchange for liquor supply orders. Persons linked to the then-ruling YSR Congress Party allegedly threatened companies in the name of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to extract payments.

One of the biggest beneficiaries during the YSRCP regime, SNJ Sugars and Products, is now at the centre of this high-profile investigation. According to SIT findings, Buneti Chanakya (Accused No. 8) reportedly contacted SNJ’s CFO, Nallanan Mathappan, in October 2020 and demanded bribes, falsely claiming to be speaking on behalf of the AP CMO. "If you want orders for your liquor brands or wish to receive pending dues, you must cooperate with us," he reportedly warned.

After initially dismissing the threats, SNJ's management soon faced repercussions; liquor supply orders were slashed, and outstanding payments were withheld. When SNJ representatives approached APSBCL MD Vasudeva Reddy, they were told to comply with Chanakya’s demands and “pay bribes like other companies” if they wished to continue operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Political Links And Pressure Tactics

Further investigation revealed that Raj Kesireddy (Accused No. 1) and his associate Chanakya regularly contacted SNJ CMD S.N. Jayamurugan via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and other platforms, demanding bribes. They reportedly claimed to be "highly influential" in the Andhra Pradesh government and "very close to MPs Peddireddy Midhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy."