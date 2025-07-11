ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: MP Midhun Reddy Is Master Mind Behind Mutli-Crore Scam, CID Tells HC

Amaravati: In a significant development in the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Crime Investigation Department (CID) has named YSRCP Member of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy as a key accused and alleged mastermind behind the multi-crore scam in the High Court.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by the MP seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged liquor scam case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the CID, argued before the court on Thursday that Midhun Reddy (A4) played a pivotal role in manipulating the liquor supply system during the previous government.

Luthra told the court that the liquor ordering and supply system in Andhra Pradesh was initially managed through a transparent online platform. However, during the previous YSRCP government, the system was brought under manual control, with Midhun Reddy at the helm of the operations. “Only those companies that paid bribes were allowed to supply liquor,” Luthra stated in the court.

On behalf of Midhun Reddy, senior advocate T. Niranjan Reddy argued that the Midhun Reddy had no involvement in the liquor policy framed by the then government. He also pointed out that the CID had informed the ACB Court in Vijayawada that a chargesheet would be filed within four days, and requested the High Court to consider granting anticipatory bail with conditions.