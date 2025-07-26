AP Liquor Scam: Bribes of Rs.1,677 Crore Paid By 16 Distilleries For Massive Supply Orders

Amaravati: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has unearthed massive irregularities involving ₹1,677.68 crore in bribes paid by just 16 liquor companies to secure government supply orders. These companies received liquor supply contracts worth ₹10,835.37 crore between 2019 and 2024 from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).
During the five-year tenure of the YSRCP government, APSBCL awarded liquor supply contracts worth ₹23,838.35 crore, with over 90% of the orders going to just 40 out of 111 registered companies. The SIT estimates the total bribe amount collected to be over ₹3,500 crore, routed through benami firms, shell companies, and hawala channels.
Modus Operandi Of the Scam
“As soon as APSBCL released payments, the distilleries diverted bribe amounts under the guise of purchasing raw materials and brand promotion. These funds were withdrawn as cash and handed over as bribes. The money was then routed through shell companies, real estate investments, and hawala networks to reach the ultimate beneficiaries,” says the SIT's primary charge sheet.
Key Companies And Their Alleged Roles
Adaan Distilleries:
- Set up by Raj Kesireddy and Vijayasai Reddy under benami names.
- Later fully controlled by Raj Kesireddy.
- Produced Adaan Supreme Blend Whisky under a sub-lease from SPY Distilleries.
Leela Distilleries:
- Subsidiary of SNJ Sugars.
- Directors were allegedly threatened and replaced by Raj Kesireddy.
- Produced Leela's Brilliant Blend and British Empire Premium whiskies.
UV Distilleries:
- Benami company under Teegala Upender Reddy and Teegala Vijender Reddy.
- Tied to Aret Hospital, Hyderabad.
- PV Spirits Distilleries LLP
- Fronted by Soma Rammohan Reddy, a relative of Muppidi Avinash Reddy.
- Investment shown under Muppidi Rupini Reddy (Avinash’s mother).
SPY Agro Industries:
- Sajjala Sridhar Reddy (A6 in the case) was a director.
- Funded by Mithun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy via Aurobindo Group.
- Produced Daruhouse XO Brandy and other sub-leased brands.
Sharvani Alco Brew:
- Directors: Enukonda Chandra Reddy and TK Maheshwar Singh.
- Supplied the controversial Andhra Gold Whisky during the YSRCP rule.
SNJ Sugars and Products:
- A Tamil Nadu-based company which received the highest number of orders.
Tilaknagar Industries:
- Received orders in exchange for bribes paid in gold.
Amber Spirits:
- Directors include Bhupathiraju Venkateswara Raju, Kaushik Amaravadi, and Ravi Teja Amaravadi.
- Associated firms Virtuso Beverages and Vahini Distilleries shared overlapping directors and secured contracts through coordinated lobbying.
Brindavan Marketing Agencies:
Run by Juvvadi Sujith Rao, who liaised with the alleged liquor lobby to obtain orders.
What’s Next?
The SIT’s findings are part of a larger investigation into systemic corruption in the liquor trade during the YSRCP regime. With benami holdings, money laundering through shell firms, and manipulated tendering processes, the case has turned into one of the largest liquor scams in the state's history.
