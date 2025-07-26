ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: Bribes of Rs.1,677 Crore Paid By 16 Distilleries For Massive Supply Orders

Amaravati: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has unearthed massive irregularities involving ₹1,677.68 crore in bribes paid by just 16 liquor companies to secure government supply orders. These companies received liquor supply contracts worth ₹10,835.37 crore between 2019 and 2024 from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

During the five-year tenure of the YSRCP government, APSBCL awarded liquor supply contracts worth ₹23,838.35 crore, with over 90% of the orders going to just 40 out of 111 registered companies. The SIT estimates the total bribe amount collected to be over ₹3,500 crore, routed through benami firms, shell companies, and hawala channels.

Modus Operandi Of the Scam

“As soon as APSBCL released payments, the distilleries diverted bribe amounts under the guise of purchasing raw materials and brand promotion. These funds were withdrawn as cash and handed over as bribes. The money was then routed through shell companies, real estate investments, and hawala networks to reach the ultimate beneficiaries,” says the SIT's primary charge sheet.

Key Companies And Their Alleged Roles

Adaan Distilleries:

Set up by Raj Kesireddy and Vijayasai Reddy under benami names.

Later fully controlled by Raj Kesireddy.

Produced Adaan Supreme Blend Whisky under a sub-lease from SPY Distilleries.

Leela Distilleries:

Subsidiary of SNJ Sugars.

Directors were allegedly threatened and replaced by Raj Kesireddy.

Produced Leela's Brilliant Blend and British Empire Premium whiskies.

UV Distilleries: