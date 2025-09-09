ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: 'Bigg Boss' Routed Bribe Money To Zambia, SIT Finds Overseas Investments

The SIT officials identified ‘Bigg Boss’ as the ultimate beneficiary and are now tracking how these funds were moved and invested.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has uncovered major overseas investments linked to the alleged kingpin, referred to as ‘Bigg Boss’.

According to SIT findings, nearly Rs 400 crore siphoned off through liquor bribes was transferred via hawala networks and invested in Zambia, particularly in metal, mining, copper extraction, food processing, and other sectors.

The "Bigg Boss" mentioned in the SIT report refers to the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the earlier Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Investigators revealed that during the YSRCP regime, several leaders and their associates had already diverted huge sums into Zambian businesses.

A company belonging to the family of a leader accused of masterminding the liquor scam was found to have established a copper extraction plant in Zambia, allegedly using funds obtained through bribery. SIT officials suspect ‘Bigg Boss’ too routed large sums into similar ventures in the country’s lucrative metal and mining hubs.

The probe has established that bribes ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 600 per liquor case were collected, amounting to an estimated Rs 3,500 crore. SIT identified ‘Bigg Boss’ as the ultimate beneficiary and is now tracking how these funds were moved and invested. During the investigation, hawala agents in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and other cities were questioned, along with representatives of several shell companies. This led to the discovery of Zambia-based investments.

Apart from Zambia, investigators found that large sums were diverted abroad through multi-layered hawala operations. Investments were traced to Dubai, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Within India, portions of the illicit funds were used for real estate in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and for funding YSRCP candidates in the last general elections.

The SIT is also probing whether overseas business tours of key accused were carried out on the instructions of ‘Bigg Boss’. Accused persons, including Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Raj Kesireddy, and Venkatesh Naidu, had explored investments in iron ore factories across Zambia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

SIT officials are now investigating whether these overseas business activities were directly linked to ‘Bigg Boss’ and the liquor bribe proceeds.

