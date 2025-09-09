ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: 'Bigg Boss' Routed Bribe Money To Zambia, SIT Finds Overseas Investments

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has uncovered major overseas investments linked to the alleged kingpin, referred to as ‘Bigg Boss’.

According to SIT findings, nearly Rs 400 crore siphoned off through liquor bribes was transferred via hawala networks and invested in Zambia, particularly in metal, mining, copper extraction, food processing, and other sectors.

The "Bigg Boss" mentioned in the SIT report refers to the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the earlier Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Investigators revealed that during the YSRCP regime, several leaders and their associates had already diverted huge sums into Zambian businesses.

A company belonging to the family of a leader accused of masterminding the liquor scam was found to have established a copper extraction plant in Zambia, allegedly using funds obtained through bribery. SIT officials suspect ‘Bigg Boss’ too routed large sums into similar ventures in the country’s lucrative metal and mining hubs.

The probe has established that bribes ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 600 per liquor case were collected, amounting to an estimated Rs 3,500 crore. SIT identified ‘Bigg Boss’ as the ultimate beneficiary and is now tracking how these funds were moved and invested. During the investigation, hawala agents in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and other cities were questioned, along with representatives of several shell companies. This led to the discovery of Zambia-based investments.