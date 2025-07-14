ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: Black Money Made Into White Via Films, Finds SIT

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh probing the liquor scam has uncovered a murky nexus between several individuals linked to YSRCP leaders and the Tollywood film industry.

According to a remand report filed by the SIT, the accused persons in the scam used ED Entertainments, a film production company floated by the prime accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, alias Raj Kesireddy to convert black money (funds from illegal transactions) into white by investing in film production.

Raj Kesireddy was an IT advisor to former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. On May 23, the Supreme Court upheld his arrest in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam.

The SIT is probing the illegal transactions linked to the liquor sales during the previous YSRCP led regime in the state.

As per the SIT investigation, the Telugu feature films Malli Modalaindi, starring actor Sumanth, and Spy, with actor Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role, were both produced by ED Entertainments between 2020 and 2023. While the company officially declared only Rs 12 crore as the production cost for these movies shown as borrowed funds, the SIT found that an additional Rs 28 crore was spent in cash, bringing the total to Rs 40 crore.

According to the SIT, the black money accumulated from liquor distilleries and supply companies was first handed over in cash to a group of individuals who later deposited the funds into bank accounts linked to the production firm as loans. for instance, one such transaction involved transfer of Rs 1 crore to ED Entertainment which was never repaid.

While both Malli Modalaindi and Spy films failed at the box office, the OTT and other digital rights fetched about Rs 36 crore. As per the SIT findings, Rs 36 crore of black money made from illicit transactions linked to the liquor scam was converted into white through this route.