ETV Bharat / state

AP High Court Slams Guntur Consumer Forum, Orders Release of Real Estate Agent: Says Imprisonment Order Violated Personal Liberty

Amaravati: In a significant ruling, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has found fault with the Guntur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) for ordering judicial remand of a real estate agent for nearly three years, terming it a violation of personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution. The court directed the immediate release of Alla Bakshu, Managing Director of Vijayasarathi Housing Private Limited (VSHPL), who was jailed for non-compliance with the commission's orders.

A division bench comprising Justice R. Raghunandan Rao and Justice J. Sumathi passed the order recently, criticising the DCDRC for misusing its power of imprisonment.

Background of the Case

Alla Bakshu had entered into agreements with multiple buyers to sell plots at Vankayalapadu in Prathipadu mandal, Guntur district. However, when the plots were not handed over, the buyers approached the Guntur Consumer Forum in 2019. The commission ruled in favour of the buyers and ordered Bakshu to refund the amounts along with 12% interest within four weeks.

When the MD failed to comply, the aggrieved buyers filed penalty petitions in 2022. The commission issued multiple notices directing Alla Bakshu to appear in person. Upon his continued absence, a non-bailable warrant was issued. He was taken into custody and produced before the DCDRC on July 20, 2022, following which he was sent to judicial remand. The remand was repeatedly extended over the next three years.