AP HC Rejects Ram Gopal Varma’s Plea For Arrest Protection Over Defamatory Social Media Posts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) seeking protection from arrest over alleged defamatory posts on social media. The court advised that if he fears arrest, he should file for bail.

RGV appealed to permit some time for the police investigation. Responding to this, the High Court said that the request should be made before the police and not the court.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Maddipadu mandal, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The complaint alleged that Varma made derogatory posts about TDP President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, during the release of a movie. Varma sought the High Court's intervention to dismiss the case, but the plea was declined.