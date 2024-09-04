AP Govt Provides Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of 20 Flood Victims

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday provided an ex gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of 20 people who were killed in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue and relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada.

So far, 20 people have died in the rains and floods which caused damage in several parts of the southern state, especially Vijayawada. In a teleconference with officials, the Chief Minister instructed them to identify the families of the deceased persons to hand over their bodies or perform last rites on behalf of the government.

Extend Rs five lakh compensation to the families of the deceased persons on behalf of the government, said Naidu in an official press release, adding that there is a chance now to go door-to-door for relief as the flood has receded. The officials have been directed to distribute essential items like water, biscuits, fruits and milk.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the state has been affected due to the continuous rainfall for the past four days.

"The state has been affected because of the excessive rainfall for the past four days. Special attention needs to be given to Vijayawada. We have deployed 262 Panchayati Raj teams for relief and rehabilitation efforts," he added.

Additionally, he expressed his deepest condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the floods and appealed to the political parties to come together to participate in the relief efforts. "As my contribution, I am donating one crore rupees to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

The rain in Vijayawada has hampered the relief efforts for the flood victims. It has been raining in Guntur, Bapatla, and Godavari districts since Wednesday morning. Heavy rain was witnessed in Konaseema and East Godavari districts. The people of Lanka village have been facing difficulties due to heavy rains on the bank of the Krishna River in the Bapatla district.

At the Vijayawada Prakasam barrage, the flood level will decrease after the flow of more than 5 lakh cusecs within 24 hours. Officials have taken steps to remove the heavy boats stuck across the barrage gates.

At least five people died in different areas on Monday and 15 more bodies were recovered on Tuesday. The dead bodies were found in Ajitsinghnagar, Nunna and Ibrahimpatnam and were shifted to the government hospital. Further, 50 NDRF and SDRF teams are currently engaged in relief work while one SDRF and two NDRF teams are on standby. (With Agency Inputs)

