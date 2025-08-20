ETV Bharat / state

AP | Godavari River In Spate, Krishna Rising Fast: Heavy Inflows, Danger Warning Issued At Prakasam Barrage

Amaravati: Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have caused floods in both the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At the Dhavaleswaram barrage on the Godavari, a record 8,23,083 cusecs of water, the highest this season, was released downstream at 7 AM on Tuesday.

The water level at the barrage, which was 10.50 feet at 6:30 AM, stood at 9.90 feet by 6 PM. Upstream at Bhadrachalam, the flood level slightly rose to 36.30 feet by evening, and officials expect the water level at the Cotton Barrage to increase from Wednesday night. Below the barrage, the Vashishtha, Vainateya, Gautami, and Vriddha Gautami distributaries are flowing in spate.

In P. Gannavaram mandal, the causeway near Chakalipalem has been submerged. Similarly, the Kanakayalanka causeway in Yelamanchili mandal of West Godavari is underwater, forcing villagers to wade through knee-deep water. Residents of four Lanka villages in P. Gannavaram and five in West Godavari are depending on Mara boats for transportation. Revenue officials are setting up rehabilitation centres in advance.

First danger warning at Prakasam Barrage

On the Krishna, 2,52,287 cusecs were released from the Prakasam Barrage at midnight on Monday. By Tuesday morning, inflows had risen with an additional one lakh cusecs, prompting officials to issue the first danger warning. At 8 PM Tuesday, inflows stood at 4,85,539 cusecs, with an outflow of 4,81,194 cusecs. Officials estimate the flood may rise further by Friday. If inflows cross 5.67 lakh cusecs, a second warning will be sounded. Notably, this is the first warning issued this season, the last one being on the 13th of this month.