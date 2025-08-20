AP | Godavari River In Spate, Krishna Rising Fast: Heavy Inflows, Danger Warning Issued At Prakasam Barrage

Amaravati: Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have caused floods in both the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At the Dhavaleswaram barrage on the Godavari, a record 8,23,083 cusecs of water, the highest this season, was released downstream at 7 AM on Tuesday.
The water level at the barrage, which was 10.50 feet at 6:30 AM, stood at 9.90 feet by 6 PM. Upstream at Bhadrachalam, the flood level slightly rose to 36.30 feet by evening, and officials expect the water level at the Cotton Barrage to increase from Wednesday night. Below the barrage, the Vashishtha, Vainateya, Gautami, and Vriddha Gautami distributaries are flowing in spate.
In P. Gannavaram mandal, the causeway near Chakalipalem has been submerged. Similarly, the Kanakayalanka causeway in Yelamanchili mandal of West Godavari is underwater, forcing villagers to wade through knee-deep water. Residents of four Lanka villages in P. Gannavaram and five in West Godavari are depending on Mara boats for transportation. Revenue officials are setting up rehabilitation centres in advance.
First danger warning at Prakasam Barrage
On the Krishna, 2,52,287 cusecs were released from the Prakasam Barrage at midnight on Monday. By Tuesday morning, inflows had risen with an additional one lakh cusecs, prompting officials to issue the first danger warning. At 8 PM Tuesday, inflows stood at 4,85,539 cusecs, with an outflow of 4,81,194 cusecs. Officials estimate the flood may rise further by Friday. If inflows cross 5.67 lakh cusecs, a second warning will be sounded. Notably, this is the first warning issued this season, the last one being on the 13th of this month.
₹16 crore released for precautionary measures
The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹16 crore for immediate flood-response measures. Each of the following districts will receive ₹1 crore: Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue–Disaster Management) Jayalakshmi directed district officials to ensure timely evacuation, drinking water supply, food and milk distribution, health camps, and sanitation in affected areas.
Srisailam reservoir receives heavy inflows
At Srisailam, heavy inflows of 3,99,423 cusecs were received from Jurala, Sunkesula, and Handri. With this, 10 gates have been lifted by 14 feet, releasing 3,44,750 cusecs through the spillway. Another 65,436 cusecs is being diverted to Nagarjunasagar through power generation at the left and right bank hydel stations. Additionally, 30,000 cusecs are being released to Pothireddypadu and 2,818 cusecs to HNSS. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the water level at Srisailam stood at 881.90 feet, with storage of 198.36 TMC.