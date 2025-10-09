ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Fireworks Factory Explosion Toll Mounts To 8; Probe Points To Sparks From Filling Device

Rayavaram: The death toll in the devastating fire tragedy at the Ganapatri Grand Fireworks Factory at Rayavaram under the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh has mounted to eight, after another injured woman succumbed to her burn wounds on Thursday. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the region, with families of the victims mourning their loved ones.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a massive explosion ripped through the fireworks manufacturing unit, charring six workers to death on the spot, while two others who suffered grievous injuries were shifted to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. One of them, Potnuri Venkataramana (56), succumbed later at night, and another victim died on Thursday during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Velugubantla Sattibabu (65) of Komaripaleni in Bikkavolu mandal, Chitturi Shyamala (38) of Savaram in Anaparthi mandal, Kudipudi Jyoti (38), Penke Sesharatnam, K Sadananda (48) of Odisha, and Paka Aruna of Someswaram. Police said efforts are underway to identify more workers who might have been present at the site during the explosion.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident took place while explosives were being filled into firecrackers using a mechanical device inside the manufacturing section. Officials believe that sparks from the machine may have ignited nearby fireworks and raw materials, leading to a chain of explosions. There is also a suspicion of a short-circuit, which could have intensified the fire.

Though the factory management claimed to have followed fire safety norms, authorities suspect production beyond the permitted limits and the employment of unskilled workers in hazardous tasks. The explosion was so powerful that the roofs of nearby sheds collapsed and windows shattered, spreading panic in the surrounding areas.

Firefighters from Amalapuram and Kothapeta rushed to the spot and battled the flames for several hours before bringing them under control. A case has been registered, and officials from the Revenue, Police, and Fire departments have begun a joint inquiry to ascertain the cause of the mishap and possible lapses in safety.