AP CM Naidu Launches 'Shakti' App For Women's Safety, Instant Police Response

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the 'Shakti' app that assures swift police intervention in emergencies in Markapuram, Prakasam district.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, who developed the app, the police would reach within minutes of pressing the SOS button on the app.

Police officials describe the app as "a protective brother in the hands of women and a spear of self-defence".

How does the Shakti App work?

Instant Police Response – SOS Button

Women in distress can press the SOS button in the app, triggering the automatic recording of a 10-second video and audio. The exact location of the device will also be shared with the police control room. Enabling the ‘hand gesture’ option would allow users to shake the phone to alert authorities.

Safe Travel Tracking

Women travelling alone in autos, cabs, or private vehicles can use the ‘Safe Travel’ feature by entering their departure and destination details along with the vehicle number. The police track the vehicle’s movement in real time, ensuring safety. If the vehicle deviates from the route, the nearest police team is immediately alerted.

File Complaints Online