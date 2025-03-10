AP CM Naidu Launches 'Shakti' App For Women's Safety, Instant Police Response

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the 'Shakti' app that assures swift police intervention in emergencies in Markapuram, Prakasam district.
According to the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, who developed the app, the police would reach within minutes of pressing the SOS button on the app.
Police officials describe the app as "a protective brother in the hands of women and a spear of self-defence".
How does the Shakti App work?
Instant Police Response – SOS Button
Women in distress can press the SOS button in the app, triggering the automatic recording of a 10-second video and audio. The exact location of the device will also be shared with the police control room. Enabling the ‘hand gesture’ option would allow users to shake the phone to alert authorities.
Safe Travel Tracking
Women travelling alone in autos, cabs, or private vehicles can use the ‘Safe Travel’ feature by entering their departure and destination details along with the vehicle number. The police track the vehicle’s movement in real time, ensuring safety. If the vehicle deviates from the route, the nearest police team is immediately alerted.
File Complaints Online
Women can file complaints without visiting the police station through the 'Give a Complaint' feature. Cases such as harassment, domestic violence, cyber crimes, honour killings, acid attacks, and human trafficking can be reported directly through the app.
Family Counseling & Missing Persons Assistance
For domestic disputes and harassment cases, women can request counselling services through the app. Additionally, parents can report missing children by uploading their details, enabling police action for swift recovery.
Emergency Contacts & Public Safety Reports
Users can register up to five emergency contacts to receive alerts during crises. The app also allows citizens to report public safety concerns, such as drug abuse, illegal activities, or poorly lit areas, ensuring a safer environment.
Quick Access to Police & Emergency Services
The app provides direct calling access to Dial 100, Dial 112, local police stations, and night shelters, offering round-the-clock support for women and children.
