AP CM Naidu Instructs Officials To Develop Srisailam On The Lines Of Tirumala

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop the Srisailam temple on the lines of Tirumala, focusing on providing world-class facilities for the increasing number of devotees visiting every year. He instructed that a proposal be sent to the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land to the Endowment Department for this purpose.

The decision comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srisailam on October 16, during which discussions on the temple's development are expected to be taken up. Naidu reviewed the development plans with officials from the Endowment and Forest Departments at his camp office in Undavalli on Sunday.

"A master plan should be prepared for the development of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam. As a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana visit the temple, proper facilities must be provided to manage their rush. National highways near Dornala, Sunnipenta, and Eagalapenta should be connected to the temple site, and the area should also be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination," Naidu said.