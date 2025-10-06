AP CM Naidu Instructs Officials To Develop Srisailam On The Lines Of Tirumala
Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop the Srisailam temple on the lines of Tirumala, focusing on providing world-class facilities for the increasing number of devotees visiting every year. He instructed that a proposal be sent to the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land to the Endowment Department for this purpose.
The decision comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srisailam on October 16, during which discussions on the temple's development are expected to be taken up. Naidu reviewed the development plans with officials from the Endowment and Forest Departments at his camp office in Undavalli on Sunday.
"A master plan should be prepared for the development of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam. As a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana visit the temple, proper facilities must be provided to manage their rush. National highways near Dornala, Sunnipenta, and Eagalapenta should be connected to the temple site, and the area should also be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination," Naidu said.
He emphasised that Srisailam, which is emerging as the second-largest temple in the state after Tirumala, lacks proper parking and support infrastructure. "Without adequate land, it is impossible to provide the required facilities. Officials should meet their Union Forest Ministry counterparts to explain the situation. Development plans must also include environmental protection measures, and steps should be taken to increase the tiger population in the sanctuary," he instructed.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, participating in the review via video conference, suggested that a study of the facilities provided to devotees at the Sabarimala temple, which is also located in a forest area. He proposed formulating development plans for Srisailam based on the model. "The site should be developed comprehensively to cater to the increasing number of devotees every year," he added.
Officials said a detailed plan will now be prepared, balancing the temple's development with tourism promotion and wildlife conservation, ensuring that Srisailam becomes a world-class pilgrimage and spiritual destination.
