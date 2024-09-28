Jagan Not Prevented From Visiting Tirumala Temple: AP CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming as if he was prevented by authorities from visiting the Tirumala temple and asked if he was served any notice to not go to the shrine.
Reacting to Jagan's decision to postpone his trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu said every religious place has its traditions and customs and whoever wishes to visit a place of worship should respect the norms followed there.
The CM said Jagan's stand off him having earlier visited the Tirumala shrine by not 'signing the declaration' form affirming his faith in the presiding deity does not entitle him to repeat it.
"I don't know what reason he (Jagan) had to avoid his Tirumala tour, but he was claiming as if he was prevented and issued notices. I am asking you straight. Have you been given any notices? Did anybody ask you not to go there?" the CM asked.
Alleging that Reddy was lying, Naidu said there was no need for the former CM to read his Bible in the confines of four walls, adding that he could read it outside as well. As a practising Hindu, the CM said he openly participates in pooja (rituals) when he visits Venkateswara Swamy temple and at the same time follows the customs and traditions of a church or mosque when he visits them.
He further said there were reports that YSRCP was spreading information to mobilise thousands of people for Jagan's now cancelled visit to Tirupati, forcing police to impose restrictions. Traditions and customs should be respected. No person is greater than the traditions and customs, he asserted.
Further, the CM claimed Reddy was repeatedly telling lies that no adulteration of Tirupati laddus occurred, and criticised the latter that he was allegedly publicising it through some media houses.
Moreover, Naidu asserted that he would have been very happy had no adulteration occurred but emphasised that he is feeling bad and anguished as adulterated ghee was used for making laddus.
According to the CM, the erstwhile YSRCP government had allegedly changed procurement tender conditions, encouraged traders, and instituted reverse tendering for lower prices, which led to the sourcing of substandard ghee to make the temple unholy.
Considering the reported lack of adulteration detection expertise at Tirumala, the CM promised to install world-class testing equipment and also incorporate checks and balances to protect the sanctity of the hill temple.
Naidu advised Reddy not to visit the temple if he does not like to go there but advised him to go there only if he will follow the customs and traditions, and added that the opposition leader can also seek forgiveness and express sorrow.
Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier said he has indefinitely postponed his planned trip to the Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati, amid the growing demand by NDA constituents in Andhra Pradesh to declare his faith before entering the shrine.
His much-hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to 'atone' for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' by levelling allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddu prasadam. Naidu had last week alleged the use of substandard ghee and the presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, leading to widespread outrage.
Addressing a press conference, Jagan said he could not go to Tirupati as his party leaders and workers were 'issued notices' by police warning them not to participate in his proposed temple visit.