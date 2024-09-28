ETV Bharat / state

Jagan Not Prevented From Visiting Tirumala Temple: AP CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming as if he was prevented by authorities from visiting the Tirumala temple and asked if he was served any notice to not go to the shrine.

Reacting to Jagan's decision to postpone his trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu said every religious place has its traditions and customs and whoever wishes to visit a place of worship should respect the norms followed there.

The CM said Jagan's stand off him having earlier visited the Tirumala shrine by not 'signing the declaration' form affirming his faith in the presiding deity does not entitle him to repeat it.

"I don't know what reason he (Jagan) had to avoid his Tirumala tour, but he was claiming as if he was prevented and issued notices. I am asking you straight. Have you been given any notices? Did anybody ask you not to go there?" the CM asked.

Alleging that Reddy was lying, Naidu said there was no need for the former CM to read his Bible in the confines of four walls, adding that he could read it outside as well. As a practising Hindu, the CM said he openly participates in pooja (rituals) when he visits Venkateswara Swamy temple and at the same time follows the customs and traditions of a church or mosque when he visits them.

He further said there were reports that YSRCP was spreading information to mobilise thousands of people for Jagan's now cancelled visit to Tirupati, forcing police to impose restrictions. Traditions and customs should be respected. No person is greater than the traditions and customs, he asserted.

Further, the CM claimed Reddy was repeatedly telling lies that no adulteration of Tirupati laddus occurred, and criticised the latter that he was allegedly publicising it through some media houses.