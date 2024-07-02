AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Writes to Revanth Reddy, Proposes Meeting to Address Bifurcation Issues

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues. Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy's place in Hyderabad.

It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states, said Naidu in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu-speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said. He said a face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to engage comprehensively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions.