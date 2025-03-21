ETV Bharat / state

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala With Family On Grandson Devansh’s Birthday

(From left) Brahmani, Lokesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari and Devansh are seen at Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara on the occasion of the Chief Minister's grandson's birthday on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala with his family on the occasion of his grandson Devansh's birthday. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with the Executive Officer and priests, welcomed the family at the Mahadwaram, through which they entered the temple.

After having darshan at the Tirumala temple, Vedic priests blessed the Chief Minister at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The priests presented him with 'theertha prasadam' and a portrait of the deity, also extending birthday wishes to Devansh. TTD Chairman BR Naidu presided over the function, while Lokesh draped the Sesha Vastram and offered 'theertha prasadam' to the couple.

Later, the family visited the Vengamamba Annadana Centre, where they donated Rs 44 lakh towards the cost of a day’s meals at Tirumala--Rs 10 lakh for breakfast, Rs 17 lakh-- each for lunch and dinner. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, personally distributed prasadam at the centre, with Devansh enthusiastically participating.