ETV Bharat / state

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala With Family On Grandson Devansh’s Birthday

On the occasion of his grandson Devansh’s birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s family donated Rs 44 lakh to the Tirumala Annadana Trust.

Etv Bharat
(From left) Brahmani, Lokesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari and Devansh are seen at Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara on the occasion of the Chief Minister's grandson's birthday on Friday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala with his family on the occasion of his grandson Devansh's birthday. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with the Executive Officer and priests, welcomed the family at the Mahadwaram, through which they entered the temple.

After having darshan at the Tirumala temple, Vedic priests blessed the Chief Minister at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The priests presented him with 'theertha prasadam' and a portrait of the deity, also extending birthday wishes to Devansh. TTD Chairman BR Naidu presided over the function, while Lokesh draped the Sesha Vastram and offered 'theertha prasadam' to the couple.

Later, the family visited the Vengamamba Annadana Centre, where they donated Rs 44 lakh towards the cost of a day’s meals at Tirumala--Rs 10 lakh for breakfast, Rs 17 lakh-- each for lunch and dinner. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, personally distributed prasadam at the centre, with Devansh enthusiastically participating.

Continuing their tradition, Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh, Brahmani and Devansh visited Tirumala this year as well to mark Devansh’s birthday.

Read more: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Bill Gates; Explores Collaboration For Education, Health, Agri Sector Development

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala with his family on the occasion of his grandson Devansh's birthday. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with the Executive Officer and priests, welcomed the family at the Mahadwaram, through which they entered the temple.

After having darshan at the Tirumala temple, Vedic priests blessed the Chief Minister at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The priests presented him with 'theertha prasadam' and a portrait of the deity, also extending birthday wishes to Devansh. TTD Chairman BR Naidu presided over the function, while Lokesh draped the Sesha Vastram and offered 'theertha prasadam' to the couple.

Later, the family visited the Vengamamba Annadana Centre, where they donated Rs 44 lakh towards the cost of a day’s meals at Tirumala--Rs 10 lakh for breakfast, Rs 17 lakh-- each for lunch and dinner. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, personally distributed prasadam at the centre, with Devansh enthusiastically participating.

Continuing their tradition, Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh, Brahmani and Devansh visited Tirumala this year as well to mark Devansh’s birthday.

Read more: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Bill Gates; Explores Collaboration For Education, Health, Agri Sector Development

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AP CM CHANDRABABU NAIDUGRANDSON DEVANSHDEVANSH BIRTHDAYCM FAMILY VISITS TIRUMALAAP CM FAMILY DONATES RS 44 LAKH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.